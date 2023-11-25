Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 November, 2023, 1:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

4 killed in road accidents

Published : Saturday, 25 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent


At least four people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents in Feni and Chattogram on Friday.

Our Feni Correspondent added that three people died in separate accidents in Feni on Thursday night and Friday morning.
Two of the deceased were identified as Md Shah Poran, 35, and Faruk Uddin, 23. Another man who died Friday morning could not be identified yet.

Quoting locals, police said one identified man died after a speeding covered van hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway. Another man was injured in the accident.

Two passengers of the auto-rickshaw were taken to Feni Sadar Hospital where the duty doctor declared one dead.

Md Shah Poran died in an accident at Dagonbhuiyan upazila. His motorcycle lost control after a tire burst suddenly. He was rushed to Feni Sadar Hospital where the doctor declared him dead.

Faruk Uddin died in an accident around 10:30am on Thursday at Bisik Mor area of Sadar upazila. He was heading to Feni town when the auto-rickshaw he rode was hit by a speeding truck.

He was taken to Feni Sadar Hospital and later to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH). He died on the way to CMCH around 8:00pm on Thursday.

The bodies have been kept in the Feni Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, said the Mohipal Highway Police Station officer-in-charge.  

In Chattogram, one man died and several others were injured after a Saintmartin Paribahan bus crashed into an electric pole on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway at Baro Awlia. The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Ismail, the bus supervisor.

Police said the driver lost control and the bus hit a roadside pole before twisting, leaving Ismail dead on the spot and some passengers injured. A fire service team rescued the injured were taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, the station chief said.

The Baro Awlia Highway Police Station in-charge said the body was kept at the station as legal steps were being taken. The family of the deceased was also informed.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


UK to work closely with BD to turn climate commitments into action: Envoy
Turkey donates sea ambulance for Rohingyas
4 killed in road accidents
Hundreds of Rohingya refugees set sail from Bangladesh
Half of Peru’s Andes glacier ice has melted
3 hurt as bus catches fire at Bangabandhu Expressway toll plaza
Swechchhasebak League leader shot dead in Jhenaidah
Govt creating new parties using money looted from state coffers: Rizvi


Latest News
Hamas hands 13 Israel hostages over to Red Cross
France detains Nice footballer Atal over post on Israel-Hamas war
Miscreants kill autorickshaw driver in Cumilla
Butterfly fair held at Jahangirnagar University
Govt creating new parties using money looted from state coffers: Rizvi
Expatriate killed in land dispute in Sylhet
Govt heading towards another farcical election: CPB
Hasan says BNP is enemy of state, it must be resisted
'Islami Andolon won't put its feet into trap in the name of election'
Turkey donates sea ambulance for Rohingyas in Bhasanchar
Most Read News
310 vandalism, 376 arson reported during blockade, hartal since Oct 29
Women’s land rights in Bangladesh: Progress and challenges
A delegation of nine political parties calls on PM
Ex-Swechchhasebak League leader shot dead in Jhenaidah
Israel, Hamas start first truce in Gaza war
45th BCS written tests postponed
IUU fishing prioritizes collaboration beyond boarders
Taylor Swift concert organizer apologizes after Rio fan death
3 injured as bus catches fire at Bangabandhu Expressway
It's a success of govt that people have turn toward election: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft