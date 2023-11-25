4 killed in road accidents

At least four people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents in Feni and Chattogram on Friday.Our Feni Correspondent added that three people died in separate accidents in Feni on Thursday night and Friday morning.Two of the deceased were identified as Md Shah Poran, 35, and Faruk Uddin, 23. Another man who died Friday morning could not be identified yet.Quoting locals, police said one identified man died after a speeding covered van hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway. Another man was injured in the accident.Two passengers of the auto-rickshaw were taken to Feni Sadar Hospital where the duty doctor declared one dead.Md Shah Poran died in an accident at Dagonbhuiyan upazila. His motorcycle lost control after a tire burst suddenly. He was rushed to Feni Sadar Hospital where the doctor declared him dead.Faruk Uddin died in an accident around 10:30am on Thursday at Bisik Mor area of Sadar upazila. He was heading to Feni town when the auto-rickshaw he rode was hit by a speeding truck.He was taken to Feni Sadar Hospital and later to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH). He died on the way to CMCH around 8:00pm on Thursday.The bodies have been kept in the Feni Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, said the Mohipal Highway Police Station officer-in-charge.In Chattogram, one man died and several others were injured after a Saintmartin Paribahan bus crashed into an electric pole on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway at Baro Awlia. The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Ismail, the bus supervisor.Police said the driver lost control and the bus hit a roadside pole before twisting, leaving Ismail dead on the spot and some passengers injured. A fire service team rescued the injured were taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, the station chief said.The Baro Awlia Highway Police Station in-charge said the body was kept at the station as legal steps were being taken. The family of the deceased was also informed.