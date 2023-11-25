3 hurt as bus catches fire at Bangabandhu Expressway toll plaza

MUNSHIGANJ, Nov 24: At least three passengers were injured after a bus caught fire due to a mechanical fault in front of a toll plaza on the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway in Munshiganj on Friday.Quoting the witnesses, Badal Rahman, in-charge of the Sirajdikhan Fire Service said that Kuakata-bound bus from Dhaka suddenly caught fire around 12:30pm in the 7th lane of the toll plaza of Bangabandhu Expressway in Munshiganj, leaving three passengers injured.He also said they brought the fire under control within 20 minutes of arriving at the scene. Among the injured, one has been sent to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka for better treatment, he added.