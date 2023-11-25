Video
Swechchhasebak League leader shot dead in Jhenaidah

Published : Saturday, 25 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondent


Jhenaidah, Nov 24: A leader of Swechchhasebak League was reportedly shot dead by miscreants at Shura village under Harinakunda upazila in Jhenaidah district on Thursday night.

The deceased, 43-year-old Shamim Hossain, was a former general secretary of the Harinakunda municipality unit of the ruling party volunteer group. The retired army officer was attacked while sitting by a pond near his home around 9:30pm, according to the police.
Miscreants shot him in the chest and hacked him with locally made weapons before fleeing the scene. Locals rescued the critically injured victim and rushed him to the upazila health complex where doctors declared him dead. Mahbubur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of Harinakunda police station, confirmed it.

The official said police later sent the body to Jhenaidah General Hospital morgue for autopsy. They are investigating the matter, said OC, adding that legal action would be taken against those found involved in the incident.




