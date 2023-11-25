Video
Govt creating new parties using money looted from state coffers: Rizvi

Published : Saturday, 25 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Friday alleged that the government is creating new parties by hiring people abandoned by different parties using the money looted from the state coffers.

Speaking at a virtual press briefing, he also accused the government of resorting to foul games to dodge people to hold a lopsided election since it has no chance to win credible polls.

"Popular political parties never hire the leaders and workers of any other political party. Touts and bad elements in the rural areas do it to put their opponents in trouble...Sheikh Hasina is doing the same thing," the BNP leader said.

He said opportunists intrude in different parties in various ways and these people change their true colour when they get any scope to make their own gains.

"During Ershad's rule, we saw him form parties and government with these types of people. Sheikh Hasina is now following that evil approach."

Rizvi also said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed the intelligence agencies to hire people from BNP and like-minded parties by alluring them in various ways.

He also said the intelligence agencies are now taking people to parties with strange names alluring them with money and promising them of sure nomination and victory.

"On the one hand, she (PM) is taking all kinds of cruel measures to suppress the people using the law and enforcement agencies, on the other hand, she is playing tricks to form parties with people dumped by different parties by using the money looted from the state exchequer," the BNP leader said.

He said Sheikh Hasina like other autocrats is indulging in shameless and hated activities to cling to power. "Because she has no way to go to people and win a free and fair election. So, she is indulging in all the anti-people, immoral activities and various misdeeds ahead of the election."

The BNP leader alleged that the government has continued arresting BNP leaders and workers desperately and raiding their houses to implement its master plan for the election. "That's why 428 centres of the RAB have been set up across the country."

About the resentment of the Indian politicians about Bangladeshis' celebration of the defeat of the neighbouring country's cricket team in the World Cup final, he called upon the Indian media and the policymakers to find out the reason behind the growing anti-Indian sentiment in Bangladesh.      �UNB




