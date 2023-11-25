Video
Saturday, 25 November, 2023
Home Back Page

No concern over field-level admin ahead of polls

Published : Saturday, 25 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Staff Correspondent


Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana on Friday assured authorities of having no concerns regarding field-level administration for the 12th national elections scheduled for January 7.  

The Election Commission, along with all stakeholders, will conduct a fair and neutral election, she said while speaking to reporters after a preparatory meeting in Rangpur.
"The commission has now enacted a new law for voters' rights protection", Rashida said, adding that legal action will be taken against any attempts to violate those rights.

Asked whether polls may be delayed, she said: "The election will be held on schedule, there is no chance of delay. Law enforcers will face any circumstances."  

The meeting was chaired by Rangpur Division Commissioner Habibur Rahman. Returning Officers of Rangpur, Kurigram, Gaibandha and Lalmonirhat districts, police superintendents, senior district election officers, and other officials were also present.




