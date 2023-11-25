Butterfly fair held at JU

A day-long Butterfly Fair 2023 was held at Jahangirnagar University (JU) campus on Friday amid festivity.JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Nurul Alam inaugurated the fair as the chief guest by blowing up colorful balloons at around 11:00am at the Zahir Raihan Auditorium premises of the university.Addressing the event, JU VC said, "The university administration took the initiative to adopt the academic and biodiversity master plan. It helps to preserve nature.""The Zoology department of the university has been working for a long time to raise awareness among the people. This is appreciable. Butterflies are very important to preserve nature," he added.Convener of the fair Professor Monwar Hossain of Zoology department said, 'Country ahead to prosperity.