Saturday, 25 November, 2023, 1:41 AM
Home City News

25 teachers, staff of Goalanda Ideal High School unpaid for 5 months

Published : Saturday, 25 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

RAJBARI, Nov 24: At least 25 teachers and employees at Goalanda Ideal High School have leveled various accusations of arbitrary behaviour against the headmaster, Fakir Abdul Quader.

These individuals have been without pay since July. They filed a formal complaint with the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), the district, and the upazila secondary education officer, seeking intervention.

The crux of the complaint revolves around the headmaster allegedly demanding a month's salary from the teachers to process their salaries.

The teachers' request for payment encountered a hurdle when the headmaster insisted on a substantial sum of approximately six lakh before signing the salary bill.

This led to a standoff, resulting in the refusal of the proposed arrangement by the teaching staff.

The situation escalated further when it was revealed that the president of the school's management committee, Fakir Abdul Jabbar, the headmaster's elder brother, resigned on July 6 citing health issues.

Despite this resignation, the Board of Education did not accept the president's departure, leaving the previous committee in place.

Upazila Secondary Education Officer, Maksudur Rahman, expressed concern over the teachers and employees enduring financial hardship due to the headmaster's alleged arbitrary actions.

In response to the filed complaint, the UNO has directed an investigation, with a report expected within three days.

However, complications have arisen as the headmaster is currently in Dhaka, causing delays in the inquiry .

Upazila Secondary Education Officer Maksudur Rahman said that once the headmaster returns, a thorough investigation will be conducted, and a report will be promptly submitted.    �UNB




