Speaker for utilising potential of young generation

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Friday stressed the need for utilising the potential of the country's young generation in the age of globalisation."The present government has provided IT training at the grassroots level. Technical education is being given utmost importance in education system," she told a function in the capital.Mirpur Agricultural Workshop and Training School (MAWTS) arranged the function on the occasion of its golden jubilee celebration.Addressing as the chief guest, Dr Shirin said freelancers have been created in villages and districts, who are earning money by working from their homes. In this way, all should work together with the determination to establish a smart Bangladesh, she added.The Speaker said the AL government has been working to build smart Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.Bangladesh today has achieved a tremendous progress in the field of education, while the country's people are moving forward by embracing information technology, she said.Noting that optimum use of technology must be ensued, Dr Shirin said it has been announced that a smart Bangladesh will be built involving the current and future generations, so the young generation has no scope to look back.Gloria Jharna Sarkar, MP, Jewel Areng, MP, former Governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr Atiur Rahman Chairman, Chairman of Bangladesh Technical Education Board Md Ali Akbar Khan and Managing Director of PKSF Namita Halder, among others, spoke at the function. �BSS