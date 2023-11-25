Death toll from dengue rises to 1,583 with 6 more deaths on Friday

Six more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Friday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,583 this year.During the period, 645 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.A total of 3,848 dengue patients, including 1,050 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.So far, the DGHS has recorded 3,06,437 dengue cases and 3,01,006 recoveries this year.September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data. �UNB