Man, girl found dead at Jatrabari

Police recovered the bodies of a man and a teenage girl from an office of a contractor firm in the capital's Jatrabari area on Friday morning. The law enforcers also rescued the caretaker of the firm Michel, 26, in an unconscious state.Mafizul Islam, Officer-in-Charge of Jatrabari Police Station told The Daily Observer that Michel, was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment.The deceased man was identified as Rahim, 25, a staff of the "Bandhan Enterprise". However, the identity of the victim girl could not be known immediately. The age of the girl was around 14.They died at any time between midnight and 6:00am, said the police officer.They drank liquor in the room and evidence has been found there, he said, adding police are investigating the incident. The cause of their death will be confirmed after the autopsy, said the OC.