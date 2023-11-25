Video
Retired Madrasha Principal clings to his position illegally

Published : Saturday, 25 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Staff Correspondent

 
Zahid Hossain, the former principal of Bashikpur Kamil Madrasa at Lakshmipur Sadar Upazila, clings to his position illegally after his retirement without appointing a new principal.

Zahid Hossain is still managing the bank accounts of the Madrasa Governing Body and institution even after 9 months of retirement.
He has been accused of controlling madrasa governing body by forming a 'syndicate' to retain his power.

Zahid retired on March 1 after serving for 26 years. Later, a principal recruitment examination was held on August 19. Mufti Hamidul Islam achieved the first place in the recruitment examination.

Zahid Hossain with his syndicate is not handed over responsibility to Mufti Hamidul Islam till now. Recently madrasa authorities issued a notice in the newspaper to appoint the same posts violating the government's provisions.

Arabic Islamic University has urged the madrasa authorities to appoint Mufti Hamidul Islam as soon as possible. Otherwise, strict action will be taken against the president and madrasa authorities.

However, former principal Maulana Zahid Hossain denied these allegations. He said over mobile phone, "I still work to assist the acting principal at the request of the president."

"All the bank accounts have been applied for transfer in the name of the new acting principal. The governing body has decided to appoint a new principal in the larger interest of the madrasa. I have no involvement here." Zahid said.




