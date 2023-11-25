Video
Home Editorial

Stop jaywalkers from breaking traffic rules

Published : Saturday, 25 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Our people have a careless mood to maintain the traffic rules. I'm totally confused to be reminded of achieving independence, as we are not able to hold the lessons of independence in our minds.

For this reason, we have a lack of  understanding to do well to run fast on our progressive tracks. We always disobey the instructions of traffic police on the street as we seek a short-cut way to cross the road as soon as possible. In that time, these short-cut seekers arranged a traffic jam by indulging in a competition to become such fast-nonsense citizens.

As a result, this traffic jam has turned into a barrier to our daily events and has required access time to finish any work. To implement the progress goal of our country, the government should install the appropriate steps against traffic rule breakers. And we also must put in place public awareness programmes.

Sheikh Saymon Parves Himel,
student of the Pharmacy Department,
Mawlana Bhashai Science and Technology University



« PreviousNext »

