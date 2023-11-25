Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 November, 2023, 1:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Our challenges for  renewable energy

Published : Saturday, 25 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128

Since the pressing need for sustainable energy solutions has taken centre stage globally, Bangladesh has embarked on massive initiatives to harness its renewable energy potential. A recent report by EY Singapore shed a light on the critical hurdles obstructing the flourishing of utility-scale wind and solar projects in the country. It underscores the imperative to tackle policy and regulatory barriers to unleash substantial volumes of renewable energy finance.

Asia, with its rapid developmental trajectory, anticipates an astounding 80% surge in energy demand by 2050. However, the study accentuates the profound impact of recent rating downgrades on Bangladesh's renewable energy financing landscape, flagging the availability of finance as a formidable obstacle.

Delving beyond financial constraints, the report delineates non-financial barriers such as convoluted permit processes, land acquisition challenges, and stringent content requirements, all formidable obstacles complicating the renewable energy landscape.

The crux of the matter lies in addressing both financial and non-financial impediments to catalyse the growth of renewable energy projects not just in Bangladesh but across Asia. Despite the constraints posed by recent downgrades affecting finance availability, surmounting non-financial barriers holds the key to enhancing the feasibility of financing renewable energy ventures in Bangladesh.

A holistic approach that mitigates policy and regulatory barriers emerges as the linchpin to unlock substantial volumes of renewable energy finance for utility-scale wind and solar projects. This approach aims not only to enhance the investment climate but also to facilitate the development of sustainable and cost-effective renewable energy ventures.

The report pinpointed specific barriers in Bangladesh, such as an underdeveloped local supply chain, declining creditworthiness impacting power purchase agreement bankability, and macroeconomic challenges dampening investment prospects. Proposals to navigate these challenges include formulating renewable energy procurement frameworks, strategic year-wise action plans, and seeking support from international development agencies through risk insurance and grants to enable financing.

Bangladesh, recognized for its abundant solar and wind resources, stands to reap the benefits of energy security, economic growth, and reduced emissions by harnessing these resources. Gilles Pascual from Ernst & Young underlines the role of renewable energy in diminishing reliance on fossil fuel imports. Collaboration with development finance institutions and proactive governmental involvement in identifying suitable land plots are crucial steps toward expediting the deployment of renewable energy projects.

In essence, addressing policy and regulatory bottlenecks is not just a necessity; it's an opportunity for Bangladesh and Asia as a whole to pave the way for a sustainable energy future. Unlocking these barriers will not only spur economic growth but also mitigate environmental challenges, steering the region towards a more resilient and sustainable energy landscape.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Stop jaywalkers from breaking traffic rules
Our challenges for  renewable energy
Well-being of future leaders call for parental engagement
A global call for embracing humanity's commitment
Create awareness about bike accidents
Brief truce brings relief to Gaza
Stop extortion using elephants
New concerns over our RMG industry


Latest News
Hamas hands 13 Israel hostages over to Red Cross
France detains Nice footballer Atal over post on Israel-Hamas war
Miscreants kill autorickshaw driver in Cumilla
Butterfly fair held at Jahangirnagar University
Govt creating new parties using money looted from state coffers: Rizvi
Expatriate killed in land dispute in Sylhet
Govt heading towards another farcical election: CPB
Hasan says BNP is enemy of state, it must be resisted
'Islami Andolon won't put its feet into trap in the name of election'
Turkey donates sea ambulance for Rohingyas in Bhasanchar
Most Read News
310 vandalism, 376 arson reported during blockade, hartal since Oct 29
Women’s land rights in Bangladesh: Progress and challenges
A delegation of nine political parties calls on PM
Ex-Swechchhasebak League leader shot dead in Jhenaidah
Israel, Hamas start first truce in Gaza war
45th BCS written tests postponed
IUU fishing prioritizes collaboration beyond boarders
Taylor Swift concert organizer apologizes after Rio fan death
3 injured as bus catches fire at Bangabandhu Expressway
It's a success of govt that people have turn toward election: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft