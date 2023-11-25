Neglecting sources of life, soil and water puts earth at risk





Life on our planet dates back approximately three billion years. Over countless millennia, humans evolved from single-celled organisms into thinking beings. Initially, humans survived by gathering forest fruits, roots, and hunting animals. However, as time passed, they developed primitive tools, enabling them to cut wood, cultivate land, and grow crops. With these tools, humans began to shape the natural world according to their needs, creating villages, cities, ports, and industries.In doing so, they significantly altered the original natural environment, building their own artificial world.Soil and water, the two essential natural elements, have played a pivotal role in the profound evolution and transformation that has occurred over this extensive period. Individually, they are vital, but collectively, they form the cornerstone of life. Furthermore, the exploration of soil and water on other celestial bodies, such as Mars, is one of humanity's ongoing pursuits.Soil is a non-renewable, dynamic natural resource, while water is the most abundant renewable fluid on Earth. Together, they are essential for life, serving as a fundamental component of ecosystems, the foundation of food systems, and regulators of climate. Water accounts for 65% of an organism's volume and 70% of its weight, originating from the single-celled organism. Water is essential for the biochemical reactions occurring within organisms, participating in 35-50% of the body's biochemical reactions. Human survival depends on oxygen, water, and food, and water plays a critical role in various physiological processes.Freshwater is a precious and limited resource, with a mere 1% of the Earth's hydrosphere available for human use. Of this, a significant portion is stored in soil as soil moisture, glaciers, ice, and underground rocks, known as groundwater. Soil and water, though scarce in the grand scheme of Earth's resources, have made remarkable contributions to human civilization, supporting agriculture, food production, industrialization, and urbanization. However, concerns about the availability, quality, and future of soil and water resources are growing.The relationship between soil and water is symbiotic. Water in the soil acts as the primary medium for transporting essential nutrients to plant roots. Without water, plants cannot access the nutrients required for their growth, illustrating the critical role of soil and water in nutrient cycles.Healthy plants help prevent soil erosion by stabilizing the soil with their root systems. Furthermore, soil acts as a natural filter for water, purifying it by removing impurities and pollutants, ensuring the quality of water for both ecosystems and human consumption.Soil also serves as a water reservoir, with soil organic matter capable of holding ten times its weight in water. A 1% increase in soil organic matter can increase water retention by 10,000 liters per acre at a depth of 15 cm. This stored water is crucial for sustaining life during droughts. Soil and water contribute significantly to climate regulation. Healthy soils can sequester carbon, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, while large bodies of water, such as oceans, absorb and release heat, influencing weather patterns and climate.Bangladesh, blessed with abundant freshwater resources, is in a favorable position to cultivate a wide variety of crops, making it known as the "country of water." Utilizing the potential of its soil and water, the country has achieved remarkable agricultural productivity by intensifying crop cultivation over the past few decades.However, the heavy use of synthetic chemical fertilizers and pesticides, as well as the dependence on blue water (surface and groundwater) for irrigation, has led to environmental challenges. The Soil Resources Institute reports a deterioration in the health of the country's agricultural land, including decreased levels of organic matter, nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, increased soil acidity, and soil erosion. Climate change and industrialization have further exacerbated these issues.Despite its reputation as a water-rich nation, Bangladesh faces a crisis of both agricultural land and water resources. Due to the water regime of upstream countries, only 7% of the world's highest freshwater flow basin area falls within Bangladesh's territory. Most crops depend on soil moisture derived from rainfall. As the availability of freshwater is diminishing due to factors such as increased groundwater usage, decreased river water capacity, and rising global temperatures, the country is confronted with a significant challenge.Aquatic soils, which predominantly consist of saline water, are not a major contributor to the food system, as most modern civilizations have been built on a limited supply of freshwater. To make the current food system sustainable, it's crucial to incorporate seafood as a source of animal protein and vegetables. Proper management of freshwater resources is essential to prevent waste and misuse. The delicate balance between soil and water necessitates an integrated strategy for agriculture, food, and water management in Bangladesh.Soil and water are not just resources; they are the source of life. Their complex relationship and their essential role in sustaining life cannot be overstated.Recognizing their significance and taking steps to protect and preserve these resources is not just an option but a necessity. Responsible and sustainable management of soil and water is imperative for the future of our planet and the well-being of all its inhabitants. These unsung heroes of our world continue to make outstanding contributions to human civilization, and safeguarding them is vital for a sustainable future.The writer is a researcher, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute, Gazipur