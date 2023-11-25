Obscurity in our market monitoring system

Bangladesh Competition Commission (BCC) has a Bazar mentoring cell to monitor or study the market supposed to understand the state of competition in the market. The purpose is reportedly to create awareness among the stakeholders and research on the market. The monitoring cell also takes support from local administration and other stakeholders.The monitoring cell regularly visits the physical market in different parts of the country. The word 'market' is a different market so far is the competition is concern. In simple terms, market is a place where products are traded. But economics texts define markets differently. Human minds are set by the market as a place where different shops are in place for trading. Until evolution of online marketplaces. Unfortunately, the 'market' from the competition point of view is not a traditional physical market like Kawran bazar or Chalk bazar.A marketconsists of sellers, buyers, products, their substitute productsavailable in the market irrespective of physical location.Moreover, article 2 (s) of Bangladesh Competition Commission Act, 2012 defined "relevant market" means (i) a market of goods or services which are exchangeable or changeable by the consumer on the basis of characteristics, price and intended use of the goods or services; (ii) a market comprising the area in which the conditions of competition for supply of goods or provision of services or demand of goods or services are homogenous and are distinguished from the conditions prevailing in the neighboring areas.The market monitoring cell of BCC are not following the Competition law of Bangladesh in order toidentify the market. The entire study or research is questionable.Market studies are research projects conducted to gain an in-depth understanding of how sectors, markets, or market practices work. The authoritiesmay find it beneficial to develop a set of flexible principles or selection criteria that will guide them in deciding which subjectsthey will prioritise for action. Such prioritisation principles could be formulated so that they apply to all work that authorities conduct on a discretionary basis.It is good practice to ensure that, wherever possible, market study teams combine members with relevant professional skills and experience and relevant market knowledge. The BCC monitoring cell consists of officials of the commission, but no market expert or economists are in the team. A key initial step for all market study teams is to establish clear roles and responsibilities for team members.Usually,market studies are carried out under different legislative or administrative provisions, for different purposes, using different processes, it is widely acknowledged that market studies can help to build authorities' capacity and, if done well, both enhance their reputation and promote better market outcomes.Any study on the function of markets in the context of competition is the study on: (i) firm behaviour; (ii) market structure; (iii) information failure; (iv) consumer conduct; (v) public sector intervention in markets (whether by way of policy or regulation, or direct participation in the supply or demand side of markets); and (vi) other factors which may give rise to consumer detriment.A market study usually conducts to understand the reason of non-function of the market according to law of competition. The other possible purposes to enhance an authority's knowledge of a specific market or sector, or to build technical expertise about markets -particularly useful for markets that are fast-moving, or to take account of recent developments; It is targeted to educate consumers, or to address public interest or concern about markets not functioning in a competitive way - where a market study can either confirm such concerns, or reveal them to be unfounded.The study is to provide an indication of how an authority might analyse, or apply competition principles to, issues in a sector. It is to develop thinking about proposals by regulators or legislators for future regulation so as to be able to advocate to minimise adverse effects on competition. The team will encourage businesses to self-regulate, when some of their practices are causing the competition problem, but do not constitute a competition law breach that can be addressed through enforcement action.The study team will urge the government, business and/or consumer associations to improve the quality and accessibility of information available to consumers; and to undertake a new study in a related market, if the study just concluded has shown that this related market may not be working well.A careful selection and prioritisation of appropriate subjects for a market study maximises the likelihood of constructive engagement with stakeholders and identifying and securing productive market study outcomes. Most authorities enjoy considerable discretion in determining the subject of their market studies. In other jurisdictions, external sources are able to influence, propose, or even instruct, authorities to carry out certain market studies.A market studies process may include some or all of the following steps:Step 1: Identifying and selecting a market to study: Upon the reports or any complain from any stakeholder, the Commission can identify issues that could appropriately be considered and addressed through a market study, and can select from the identified issues those that most merit study.Step 2: Scoping and planning a market study: Once a study has been selected, the Commission can create a team, refine the scope of the study and prepare a project plan that outlines the expected time frames, activities, resources, work streams and overall organisation of the market study.Step 3: Planning stakeholder engagement: Prior to the launch of a market study, the market study cell can establish a stakeholder engagement strategy to identify key stakeholders, consider their anticipated input, and describe how and when the authority will engage those stakeholders in the study process.Step 4: Launching a market study: A market study may be launched publicly, which can be an opportunity for a market study team to communicate key information about the market study and solicit stakeholder input.Step 5: Collecting and analysing information: The team that has been set up to handle the study can begin collecting and analysing information from appropriate sources.Step 6: Developing and securing outcomes: Once information has been collected and analysed, the team can consider how to develop outcomes and, if appropriate, test them with stakeholders. The authority can also consider different ways to secure the outcomes proposed by a market study. The team that undertook the market study will usually draft a report containing the study's findings.Step 7: Evaluating a market study: After a study has been published, it can be useful for the team to review its work and identify lessons to be learned for future studies, for example, as to how to improve efficiency or increase the impact of future studies.Having a standardised process, input from external sources who may have a broader perspective on issues that are of vital social and economic significance can be helpful. Authority may obtain support from external department and organizations such as (1) other regulatory authorities; (2) businesses, business associations, small and medium-sized enterprise groups; (3) consumer associations and representative bodies, including 'complainants' in case of specific complain; (4) national, regional or local government or government agencies; (5) legislative bodies, such as parliament; (6) professional organisations and trade unions; (7) chambers of trade, commerce or industry, and chambers of agriculture; (8) media and (9) external experts.Undertaking market studies jointly with one or more authorities, or regulatory bodies such as Directorate of Consumer's Right Protection, Voluntary Consumers Training and Awareness Society (VOCTA), Consumers Association of Bangladeshetc, requires a significant additional level of project management. Engagement for identifying potential subjects for market study with consumer or business groups that register complaints may be valuable in making authorities aware of possible subjects that might merit study.The process of study of the monitoring cell of BCC of meeting and delivering speech at the meeting with stakeholder shall not serve the purpose. BCCshould take note of the definition of the market in their regulatory law of Competition,re-constitute the monitoring cell and also set the purpose and the methodology of the study.The writer is Non-Government Adviser, Bangladesh Competition Commission