Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 November, 2023, 1:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Are blockades, hartals losing relevance?

Published : Saturday, 25 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Anika Fatima

Are blockades, hartals losing relevance?

Are blockades, hartals losing relevance?

In recent weeks, Bangladesh has witnessed a series of anti-people activities like blockades and hartals orchestrated by the opposition parties like Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh and their allies. These actions were aimed at realizing their one point demand for a neutral government during the upcoming national elections for which schedule was announced recently. Opposition political parties' such programmes have made people increasingly restive as there has been growing discontent among general citizens towards these political protests.  

In our alienated polities, political parties have a tendency to the megalomania and this sense has prompted them to enforce political events like blockades and hartals. However, there has been a little or no response from the public in general and this is conspicuous when we see streets full of their routine vitality, teeming with vehicular movements, bustling businesses, and educational institutions adhering to their schedules.

The busting city landscape of Bangladesh has often been shattered by the deployment of protest tools like hartals and blockades which usually turn into violence and are increasingly losing their efficacy and relevance in contemporary times.
People have now become averse to violent activities and damage to country's properties during political agitations. For instance, BNP and its like-minded parties resorted to destructive political programmes like hartal and blockades since October 28 when their grand rally in Dhaka turned into violence brutally killing a policeman and vandalizing the residence of Chief Justice. Even their seventh blockade was in force  until Thursday.

People's suffering knows no bounds because of continued destructive political events for the last few weeks. Over a dozen people have died  in addition to damage to many various types of transports and properties. According to the Fire Service and Civil Defence, at least 154 arson attacks occurred across the country in the 17 days of strikes and blockades with over 135 vehicles set afire.

Historically, hartals and blockades were wielded as powerful tools by political parties to voice dissent, call for change, and demand attention to their causes. However, the recent iterations of these strategies have shown a diminishing impact, failing to resonate with the general public or bring about substantial change.

Are blockades, hartals losing relevance?

Are blockades, hartals losing relevance?


Dhaka is the center of all political activities and the bustling capital stood as a microcosm of the dissonances. Despite current protests and agitations by the opposition parties, the city's thoroughfares were animated with the usual traffic flow-buses, trucks, rickshaws-steadily making their rounds, unfazed by the anticipated disruptions. Both private and public transport services, including the state-owned BRTC buses, functioned seamlessly, almost negating the opposition's attempts to halt regular operations.

The opposition's endeavours to disrupt daily life have notably fallen flat, devoid of any tangible impact on citizens' routines. Reports from diverse corners of the city echoed a lack of compliance with the protest calls, with commuters encountering traffic snarls akin to any other regular workday. Public transportation, operating at full throttle, bore no signs of disruption, despite the intended disruptions envisaged by the protesting factions.

Furthermore, inter-district buses and night coaches traversed their usual routes, punctuating the narrative of a paralyzed transport network during the protests. Personal accounts from travellers corroborated this normalcy, underscoring the availability of transportation services and dispelling the spectre of a crippled travel infrastructure during the supposed period of dissent.

The disjunction between the opposition's endeavours and public sentiment was further emphasized through firsthand narratives. The persistent efforts by the opposition to enforce shutdowns and blockades following the disruption of their Dhaka rally late October have failed to resonate with the wider public. While BNP and its allies have spearheaded these movements, their inability to substantially disrupt daily life raises pertinent questions about the efficacy and relevance of such protest strategies in the current socio-political milieu.

The divergence between intended disruption and actual outcomes speaks volumes about the widening gap between political agendas and the concerns of ordinary citizens. As the public prioritizes their daily routines over political demonstrations, it signals a growing disenchantment and disengagement with conventional modes of protest.

This discordance is not merely indicative of the failure of recent blockades; it reflects a deeper societal shift. It suggests a fundamental misalignment between the agendas pursued by political entities and the evolving priorities of the populace they seek to represent.

However, the recent attempts at blockades and hartals by Bangladesh's opposition have spotlighted a substantial disconnect between their protest strategies and the response from the general public. The overwhelming display of normalcy amidst calls for disruption underscores a growing discontent and divergence in priorities between political entities and the people they purport to represent. This burgeoning disengagement calls for a critical re-evaluation of the efficacy of traditional protest tactics in a changing societal landscape where public sentiment seems to have shifted away from conventional political agendas.

The writer is an Editorial Assistant, The Daily Observer




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Why workers have to work overtime in our factories
Unveil underbelly of our civil societies
Neglecting sources of life, soil and water puts earth at risk
Obscurity in our market monitoring system
Are blockades, hartals losing relevance?
Cost of global inaction on Sudan could be extremely high
Women’s land rights in Bangladesh: Progress and challenges
IUU fishing prioritizes collaboration beyond boarders


Latest News
Hamas hands 13 Israel hostages over to Red Cross
France detains Nice footballer Atal over post on Israel-Hamas war
Miscreants kill autorickshaw driver in Cumilla
Butterfly fair held at Jahangirnagar University
Govt creating new parties using money looted from state coffers: Rizvi
Expatriate killed in land dispute in Sylhet
Govt heading towards another farcical election: CPB
Hasan says BNP is enemy of state, it must be resisted
'Islami Andolon won't put its feet into trap in the name of election'
Turkey donates sea ambulance for Rohingyas in Bhasanchar
Most Read News
310 vandalism, 376 arson reported during blockade, hartal since Oct 29
Women’s land rights in Bangladesh: Progress and challenges
A delegation of nine political parties calls on PM
Ex-Swechchhasebak League leader shot dead in Jhenaidah
Israel, Hamas start first truce in Gaza war
45th BCS written tests postponed
IUU fishing prioritizes collaboration beyond boarders
Taylor Swift concert organizer apologizes after Rio fan death
3 injured as bus catches fire at Bangabandhu Expressway
It's a success of govt that people have turn toward election: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft