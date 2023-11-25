11 people murdered in eight districts

A total of 11 people including two twin babies have been murdered and another was shot in separate incidents in eight districts- Jhenidah, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Tangail, Joypurhat, Jashore, Brahmanbaria and Madaripur, in three days.JHENIDAH: A local leader of Swechchhasebak League was reportedly shot to death by miscreants in Shura Village under Harinakunda Upazila of the district on Thursday night.The deceased was identified as Shamim Hossain, 43, son of Nantu Miah, a resident of the village. He was the former general secretary of Harinakunda Municipality Unit of Swechchhasebak League. He was also a retired member of Bangladesh Army.Mahbubur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Harinakunda Police Station (PS), said that a group of miscreants attacked on Shamim while he was sitting on the bank of a pond adjacent to his home at around 9:30 pm.They then shot Shamim on his chest and hacked him with locally-made sharp weapons and left the place, leaving Shamim critically injured.Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Harinakunda Upazila Health Complex, where the attending doctors declared him dead, said the police official.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jhenidah General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, said the OC, adding that legal action would be taken against those found involved in the incident.CHATTOGRAM: Two men were murdered in separate incidents in Patiya and Satkania upazilas of the district in three days.A young man was stabbed to death by the members of a juvenile gang in Patiya Upazila on Thursday afternoon.The incident took place in Ashia Bangla Bazar area of the upazila at around 5 pm.The deceased was identified as Hridoy, 23, son of Kabir Ahmed, a resident of Melghar Village under Borolia Union in the upazila.It was known that Hridoy had a longstanding feud with some members of a juvenile gang including Md Sharif of Ashia Union.Following this, some members of the gang attacked on Hridoy in Ashia Bangla Bazar area in the afternoon and stabbed him.Injured Hridoy was then rescued by locals and taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.Patiya PS OC Nezam Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.On the other hand, a local leader of Swechasebak League was stabbed to death allegedly by his rivals over previous enmity in Satkania Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.The incident took place in Mithadighi area under Sadaha Union of the upazila at around 10:30 pm.The deceased was identified as Shahadat Hossain, 34, general secretary of Sadaha Union unit of Swechasebak League and son of Yunus of the area.Anwar Hossain, elder brother of Shahadat, was also injured in the attack.Quoting locals, Satkania PS OC Ataul Haque Chowdhury said Shahadat had previous enmity with his neighbours Tarek and Elahi over protesting drug abuse.An altercation occurred among them over the issue at around 10:30 pm on Tuesday and at one stage of the altercation, they stabbed Shahadat and Anwar indiscriminately, leaving them injured.Later on, the injured were rescued by locals and taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Shahadat dead.Being informed, police recovered the body.However, legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.RAJSHAHI: An activist of the ruling Awami League (AL) was reportedly shot and several others were injured in a clash between two groups of the AL in the city on Thursday night.The bullet-injured is Akramul Haque Guddu, 35, a follower of Ward No. 27 Councillor Moniruzzaman Moni of Rajshahi City Corporation. But the identities of the other injured could not be known immediately.It was known that there had been a longstanding feud between Moniruzzaman Moni and Bangladesh Chhatra League leader Tariqul Islam over establishing supremacy in the area.The incident occurred at around 10:30 pm on Thursday when the two groups locked into a clash in Baliapukur Chhoto Bottala area in the city, following an arbitrary meeting at the councillor Moniruzzaman Moni's office.Akramul sustained bullet injuries while several others were also injured at that time.Akramul was first taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor on-duty doctor referred him to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation in Dhaka as his condition deteriorated further.Boalia Model PS OC Sohrawardy Hossain said that additional police personnel were deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident.GHATAIL, TANGAIL: A drum truck driver allegedly died in police custody in Ghatail Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.The deceased was identified as Sumon Mia, 27, son of Golam Mostafa, a resident of Jamuria area in the upazila.It was known that police halted two sand-laden trucks in College Mor area of the upazila at around 7 pm, and arrested took the drivers in custody.In police custody, Sumon, diver of a truck, fell sick at around 10 pm. Later on, he was taken to Ghatail Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor Maruf declared Sumon dead.Residential Medical Officer of the health complex Dr Shahidul Islam confirmed the death news.Jamuria Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Shahidul Khan Hestings said the actual reason behind his death would be known after investigation.Ghatail Upazila Nirbahi Officer Irtiza Hasan said according to the deceased's family members, Sumon had been suffering from illness before being arrested.KALAI, JOYPURJHAT: A man was killed by his son over family dispute in Kalai Upazila of the district on Wednesday.The deceased was identified as Abdul Alim, 42, son of late Abu Bakkar, a resident of Garamtala Purbakristapur Village under Udaypur Union in the upazila.Local and the deceased's family sources said Rizvi, 21, son of the deceased, got married with Jannati Begum, 15, a couple of days back.As Abdul Alim did not accept their marriage, Rizvi used to live in various places along with his wife. On Tuesday midnight, he along with his wife came to his father's house, where an altercation took place in between the father and the son.At one stage of the altercation, Rizvi hacked his father with an axe indiscriminately, leaving Abdul Alim critically injured.The family members rescued the injured and rushed him to Kalai Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor shifted Abdul Alim to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) as his condition deteriorated further.Later on, Abdul Alim succumbed to his injuries at the SZRMCH on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment there.The deceased's brother Bablu Fakir, being the plaintiff, lodged a murder case with Kalai PS accusing Rizvi and his wife Jannati Begum at noon.Following this, the law enforcers arrested Rizvi and Jannati from Shekta Village in Panchbibi Upazila of the district at night.Kalai PS OC Wasim Al Bari confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this connection.JASHORE: A woman was arrested for allegedly killing her 12-day-old twins by throwing them into a well in Keshabpur Upazila of the district in a sequel to confrontation with husband.The incident took place early Wednesday following a family dispute near the new mosque in Sahapara area of Keshabpur Upazila, said police.Police recovered the bodies of the twins from the well on Wednesday morning.The law enforcers, however, arrested 27-year-old Sultana Yasmin for her alleged involvement in the murder.It was known that Sultana Yasmin married to Abu Bakar Siddique on April 24, 2021. Then she learnt that her husband had a relation with another woman.They had been living at her father Abdul Latif's house in Sahapara of the municipality. She gave birth to twins at a clinic in Jashore Town on November 10 last.She along with her family members were brought to the PS for interrogation on Wednesday morning after Sultana called the police through her family members, saying that her twins went missing.Later on, during the interrogation, Sultana confessed of throwing her children Araf and Tasneem into the well in front of the house at around 1:30 am on Wednesday, said Keshabpur PS OC Mohammad Zahirul Alam.She confessed of throwing them in the water after a family dispute with her husband, said OC Zahirul.A case has been filed with Keshabpur PS in this regard, the OC added.Additional Superintend of Police in Jashore Belal Hosayn said Sultana admitted that she killed her own children throwing them into a well as she had been suffering serious mental depression in sequel to her conflict with her husband.BRAHMANBARIA: Two men were murdered in separate incidents in Bancharampur and Bijoynagar upazilas of the district on Tuesday.A young man was beaten to death over trifling matter in Bancharampur Upazila of the district in the evening.The incident took place on the Ashrafabad Madrasa ground in Asrafabad Village of the upazila.The deceased was identified as Jashim Mia, 22, a resident of the same village.According to local sources, Jashim and Imon Mia from the same village were playing cricket on the Ashrafabad Madrasa ground.Suddenly, they locked into an argument, and at one stage of the altercation, Imon allegedly hit Jashim with a cricket bat.Jashim fell onto the ground and was critically injured at that time.He was then rescued and rushed to Bancharampur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Mohammad Ali, elder brother of the deceased, said, "While playing cricket, Imon suddenly hit my brother with a cricket bat.Later on, we brought him to the hospital, where the doctor declared Imon dead on arrival. I demand justice for this heinous act."Bancharampur Model PS OC Nurul Alam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest Imon and legal action would be taken in this regard.On the other hand, a man was hacked to death allegedly by his brother due to a dispute over property in the district's Bijaoynagar Upazila on Tuesday.The incident happened at Sreepur Barabari (Bhooiyan Bari) Village under Singerbil Union of the upazila at around 11 am.The victim was Yakub Ali, 48, a resident of that village.According to family and police sources, Yakub Ali had been in dispute with his brother Ishaq Ali for a long time regarding the distribution of ancestral property.On Tuesday morning, Ishaq Ali, his sons Salahuddin, Zahid Hasan and wife Josna Begum attacked Yakub Ali over construction of a boundary wall.Yakub Ali's family members were also locked into the clash with them. At one stage, opponents hit Yakub Ali's head with an iron rod. He died on the spot.Bijoynagar PS OC Raju Ahmed said, the body has been recovered and sent it to the district Sadar hospital for an autopsy.Police are trying to arrest the accused.SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: Two robbers were beaten to death by mob in Shibchar Upazila of the district early Tuesday.The incident took place in Bajitpur Shamvuk area under Banshkandi Union of the upazila at around 3:30 am.The deceased were identified as Hasmat Bepari, 43, and Mirjan Khalashi, 42. Hasmat was an accused in 13 robbery cases with various PSs while five cases were filed against Mirjan with Shibchar PS.It was known that a group of five robbers entered the house of A Halim in Bajitpur Shamvuk area under Banshkandi Union of the upazila at around 3:30 am to commit a robbery. Sensing the presence of the robbers, locals rushed in and caught two of them.They then started beating the duo, which left Mirjan and Hasmat injured.Later on, police rescued the injured robbers and took them to Shibchar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Mirjan Khalashi dead and referred Hasmat to Madaripur Sadar Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.Hasmat then succumbed to his injuries at Madaripur Sadar Hospital at noon while undergoing treatment.Being informed, police recovered the bodies.However, locals also caught two robbers in the morning on suspicion and handed them over to police.They are: Sagar Hawlader, 28, and Mostafa Kamal, 65.Shibchar PS OC Subrata Goldar confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.