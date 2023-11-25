Video
Vegetable farming on fallow land popular at Sadullapur

Published : Saturday, 25 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Nov 24: Vegetable farming on fallow lands along pond banks and road sides in  Sadullapur Upazila of the district is becoming popular to enthusiastic farmers.

According to sources at the Upazila Agriculture office, farmers having much enthusiasm to farm vegetables were selected under the initiative of the agriculture office.

Later on, they were imparted necessary base-training on the vegetable cultivation on the fallow lands. Trained farmers were given quality seeds of vegetables and fertilisers by the agriculture office.

They farmed vegetables on the fallow lands by applying their training skills. To cultivate vegetables, they used loft method according to the advice of the agriculture office.

Plants of bottle gourd and bean grew well, getting farmers to hope for good outputs.  

Also field level agriculture officers are providing necessary technological supports to the growers.

Delwar Hossain, an enthusiastic farmer of Damodarpur area in the upazila, said, after receiving training from the agriculture office, he cultivated bottle gourd on the fallow lands along road sides.

His bottle gourd plants have yielded well. He expects to harvest bottle gourds after few days.

It has the most possibility to earn a huge economic profit by selling bottle gourds in local markets, he added.

Many other farmers are also dreaming of earning economic profits from sales of bottle gourds and other vegetable items during the coming winter season.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Matiul Alam said, there are many enthusiastic farmers who want to cultivate agri-crops including vegetables. But their dream is not materialised for not having own lands, he added.

He further said, to help farmers involve in vegetable cultivation and achieves  economic profits, this scheme has been undertaken.

The main objective of the scheme is to boost production of vegetables  by utilising fallow lands and involving enthusiastic farmers in income-generating activities, he maintained.

In reply to a query, the agriculture officer said, about 50 enthusiastic farmers of the upazila have farmed vegetables on such fallows. An additional 50 tonnes of vegetables will be produced from these fallow lands in the upazila, he added.




