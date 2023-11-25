Three found dead in Sirajganj, Bagerhat

Three people have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Sirajganj and Bagerhat, in three days.SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a battery-run auto-rickshaw driver from a field in Kamarkhand Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.The deceased was identified as Manik Hossain, 24, son of Ashraf Ali, a resident of Kaliakanda Para Village under Sadar Upazila in the district.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kamarkhand Police Station (PS) Rezaul Islam said local people spotted the body of the youth lying in a field next to Jhaoil Bazar in the morning and informed the matter to police.On information, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.BAGERHAT: Two half-decomposed bodies were recovered from East Sundarban area in the district on Monday morning,A patrol team of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) West Zone recovered the bodies from the bank of a river at Andharmanik.According to the BCG West Zone, members of the Coast Guard spotted the two bodies lying on the banks of the river in Andharmanik area of East Sundarban in the morning during a regular patrol from BCG's Swadhin Bangla Ship.At that time, the coast guard members recovered the bodies of two persons from the scene. Later in the afternoon, they handed over those to Mongla Chandpai River PS adjacent to Sundarban.Chandpai River PS OC Mohammad Akhtar Morshed said the autopsy reports of the bodies are being prepared by the River Police. After that, necessary measures will be taken as per the instructions of the higher authority, the OC added.