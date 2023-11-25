Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 November, 2023, 1:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three found dead in Sirajganj, Bagerhat

Published : Saturday, 25 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondents

Three people have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Sirajganj and Bagerhat, in three days.

SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a battery-run auto-rickshaw driver from a field in Kamarkhand Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Manik Hossain, 24, son of Ashraf Ali, a resident of Kaliakanda Para Village under Sadar Upazila in the district.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kamarkhand Police Station (PS) Rezaul Islam said local people spotted the body of the youth lying in a field next to Jhaoil Bazar in the morning and informed the matter to police.

On information, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.

BAGERHAT: Two half-decomposed bodies were recovered from East Sundarban area in the district on Monday morning,
A patrol team of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) West Zone recovered the bodies from the bank of a river at Andharmanik.

According to the BCG West Zone, members of the Coast Guard spotted the two bodies lying on the banks of the river in Andharmanik area of East Sundarban in the morning during a regular patrol from BCG's Swadhin Bangla Ship.

At that time, the coast guard members recovered the bodies of two persons from the scene. Later in the afternoon, they handed over those to Mongla Chandpai River PS adjacent to Sundarban.

Chandpai River PS OC Mohammad Akhtar Morshed said the autopsy reports of the bodies are being prepared by the River Police. After that, necessary measures will be taken as per the instructions of the higher authority, the OC added.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


11 people murdered in eight districts
Vegetable farming on fallow land popular at Sadullapur
Three found dead in Sirajganj, Bagerhat
Entrepreneur dev fair begins in Joypurhat
Bird poaching rampant at Chalanbeel
27 nabbed with drugs in eight districts
Hogla Paata beds to change lots of women at Lalmohan
3,860 farmers get agricultural incentives in three districts


Latest News
Hamas hands 13 Israel hostages over to Red Cross
France detains Nice footballer Atal over post on Israel-Hamas war
Miscreants kill autorickshaw driver in Cumilla
Butterfly fair held at Jahangirnagar University
Govt creating new parties using money looted from state coffers: Rizvi
Expatriate killed in land dispute in Sylhet
Govt heading towards another farcical election: CPB
Hasan says BNP is enemy of state, it must be resisted
'Islami Andolon won't put its feet into trap in the name of election'
Turkey donates sea ambulance for Rohingyas in Bhasanchar
Most Read News
310 vandalism, 376 arson reported during blockade, hartal since Oct 29
Women’s land rights in Bangladesh: Progress and challenges
A delegation of nine political parties calls on PM
Ex-Swechchhasebak League leader shot dead in Jhenaidah
Israel, Hamas start first truce in Gaza war
45th BCS written tests postponed
IUU fishing prioritizes collaboration beyond boarders
Taylor Swift concert organizer apologizes after Rio fan death
3 injured as bus catches fire at Bangabandhu Expressway
It's a success of govt that people have turn toward election: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft