Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 November, 2023, 1:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Entrepreneur dev fair begins in Joypurhat

Published : Saturday, 25 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent


JOYPURHAT, Nov 24: A two-day entrepreneur development fair with the products produced by small entrepreneurs started from Friday in the district.

Non-government development organization JAKAS Foundation organized the fair on its office premises in the town in collaboration with Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF).
Additional Superintendent of Police KMA Mamun Khan Chishti inaugurated the fair as the chief guest in the morning.

JAKAS Foundation Executive Director Nurul Amin presided over the inaugural session, where Dr Khurshid Alam, training officer of District Animal Resources Department, was present as the special guest.

JAKAS Foundation Deputy Executive Director Abul Bashar, Director (Programme) Rafiqul Islam, Director (Administration and Human Resources) Mortuza Aktar Banu, Deputy Director Aftab Ali, Khorshed Alam, Obaidul Islam, and District NGO Coordination Committee General Secretary Matinur, among others, also spoke at the programme.

A total of 28 stalls have been set up in the fair with the products of the entrepreneurs.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


11 people murdered in eight districts
Vegetable farming on fallow land popular at Sadullapur
Three found dead in Sirajganj, Bagerhat
Entrepreneur dev fair begins in Joypurhat
Bird poaching rampant at Chalanbeel
27 nabbed with drugs in eight districts
Hogla Paata beds to change lots of women at Lalmohan
3,860 farmers get agricultural incentives in three districts


Latest News
Hamas hands 13 Israel hostages over to Red Cross
France detains Nice footballer Atal over post on Israel-Hamas war
Miscreants kill autorickshaw driver in Cumilla
Butterfly fair held at Jahangirnagar University
Govt creating new parties using money looted from state coffers: Rizvi
Expatriate killed in land dispute in Sylhet
Govt heading towards another farcical election: CPB
Hasan says BNP is enemy of state, it must be resisted
'Islami Andolon won't put its feet into trap in the name of election'
Turkey donates sea ambulance for Rohingyas in Bhasanchar
Most Read News
310 vandalism, 376 arson reported during blockade, hartal since Oct 29
Women’s land rights in Bangladesh: Progress and challenges
A delegation of nine political parties calls on PM
Ex-Swechchhasebak League leader shot dead in Jhenaidah
Israel, Hamas start first truce in Gaza war
45th BCS written tests postponed
IUU fishing prioritizes collaboration beyond boarders
Taylor Swift concert organizer apologizes after Rio fan death
3 injured as bus catches fire at Bangabandhu Expressway
It's a success of govt that people have turn toward election: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft