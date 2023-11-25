Entrepreneur dev fair begins in Joypurhat

JOYPURHAT, Nov 24: A two-day entrepreneur development fair with the products produced by small entrepreneurs started from Friday in the district.Non-government development organization JAKAS Foundation organized the fair on its office premises in the town in collaboration with Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF).Additional Superintendent of Police KMA Mamun Khan Chishti inaugurated the fair as the chief guest in the morning.JAKAS Foundation Executive Director Nurul Amin presided over the inaugural session, where Dr Khurshid Alam, training officer of District Animal Resources Department, was present as the special guest.JAKAS Foundation Deputy Executive Director Abul Bashar, Director (Programme) Rafiqul Islam, Director (Administration and Human Resources) Mortuza Aktar Banu, Deputy Director Aftab Ali, Khorshed Alam, Obaidul Islam, and District NGO Coordination Committee General Secretary Matinur, among others, also spoke at the programme.A total of 28 stalls have been set up in the fair with the products of the entrepreneurs.