Saturday, 25 November, 2023, 1:39 AM
Bird poaching rampant at Chalanbeel

Published : Saturday, 25 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent

GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Nov 24: With beginning of the winter, bird poaching has begun at Chalanbeel in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district.

Along with poachers, local environment activists have also been active to check bird poaching.

According to sources at the Gurudaspur Biodiversity Protection Committee (GBPC) , water of Chalanbeel has started to recede with the winter falling, with thousands of migratory birds coming to the beel.

Seasonal poachers are trapping these birds in a cruel manner, and selling these in public. But the administration is running no monitoring.

On secret information, GBPC conducted drive recently in Hazirhat area and seized two cages and one net bag  carrying over 500 birds of seven species including white heron and kingfisher.

Later on, these were released by GBPC President SM Shahidul Islam Sohel and General Secretary Nazmul Hasan.

Chhayma Chowdhury, assistant lecturer and head of Biology Department of Rozy Mozammel Women Honours College, said, birds and animals protect balance of the nature. There is no alternate to trees, birds and animals for saving human life, she added.

That is why all including administration should come forward to protect these for their own sake of interest, she maintained.

President of Gurudaspur Biodiversity Protection Committee Sohel Rana said, "We got an information from locals that few unscrupulous men are trafficking over 500 birds in two cages and one net-bag. Soon after the information, we conducted drive along with environment activists."

But poachers managed to flee away, leaving these birds behind, he added.

The seized  birds included seven species including white heron, king fisher, dove, Bharoi, Baali Hans, and Raatchonra. Except about 50 weak birds, others were released in the sky. These 50 sick birds were treated and released at Chanchkoir Bazar.

Poaching birds is punishable offence, and if all are conscious, poachers cannot kill these, he added.

"Our mobile court is continuing to stop bird poaching," he added. But he regretted for inaction by the administration in this regard.
 Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shrabani Ray said, they are working to stop bird poaching.




