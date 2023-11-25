27 nabbed with drugs in eight districts

A total of 27 people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in eight districts- Barishal, Bagerhat, Thakurgaon, Sirajganj, Laxmipur, Rajshahi, Noakhali, and Chapainawabganj, recently.BARISHAL: Five people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in the district in three days.Police, in separate drives, arrested four people along with hemp and yaba tablets from the city on Thursday.Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP) Media Cell confirmed the matter in two separate press releases at noon.BMP sources said a team of the law enforcers from the Airport Police Station (PS) conducted a drive in Ward No. 39 Gariarpar area in the morning and arrested two persons along with two kilograms of hemp.The arrested are: Tapan Mali, 49, hails from Soilabunia area under Galachipa Upazila; and Md Alam Farazi, 52, from Laukathi Sreerampur area under Sadar Upazila in Patuakhali District.Earlier, the law enforcers from Kawnia PS conducted a drive in Ward No. 3 Lakutia area, and arrested two people along with 600 yaba tablets.The arrested persons are: Md Arif, 21, son of Mostafa Khan of Lalmohan Upazila in Bhola; and Sajib, 25, of Betagi Upazila in Barguna.Two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with the PSs concerned, said BMP Media Cell In-Charge Inspector Md Munir.On the other hand, members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) arrested a man along with five kilograms of hemp from Kotwali Model PS area in the city on Tuesday afternoon.The arrested man is Md Sohel Bepari, son of Md Shahjahan Bepari, a resident of Rotnapur Village under Agailjhara Upazila in the district.Assistant Director of Barishal DNC Enayet Hossain said on information, a team of the department conducted a drive in a Kuakata-bound bus of 'Unique Paribahan' from Dhaka on the CnB road area under Kotwali Model PS at around 3 pm, and arrested him along with the hemp.A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kotwali Model PS in this connection.Barishal DNC Inspector Siddiqur Rahman confirmed the matter.BAGERHAT: Police, in a drive, arrested three alleged drug peddlers along with 25.7 kilograms of hemp from Fakirhat Upazila in the district on Wednesday morning.The arrested are: Md Billal Hossain, 28, Abul Bosar, 37, and Rahim Molla. All of them are residents of Kasba Upazila in Brahmanbaria District.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fakirhat Model PS Md Ashraful Alam said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Dongor Gate area of Gug Guaria Village under the upazila in the morning and arrested the trio along with the hemp.During the drives, the law enforcers also seized a private car, used in drug smuggling, from their possession.A case was filed with the PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.THAKURGAON: Police, in separate drives, arrested four people along with 90 bottles of phensedyl and 13 yaba tablets from different places in the district at dawn on Wednesday.Superintend of Police (SP) in Thakurgaon Uttam Prasad Pathak confirmed the matter at noon.The arrested persons are: Dulal Hossain, 33, of Pirganj Upazila; Kajal Akhter alias Cocktail, 18, and Sohag, 19, of Haripur Upazila; and Faisal Al Majid Mousum, 35, of Sadar Upazila in the district.Police sources said the law enforcers conducted drives in different areas of the district at dawn, and arrested them along with the drugs.Separate cases were filed with the PSs concerned against those arrested, the SP added.SIRAJGANJ: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in two separate drives, arrested four alleged drug peddlers along with 16,000 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district on Tuesday.The arrested are: Shafayet Kabir, 35, and Abdul Based, 32, both hailed from Shibganj Upazila in Bogura District; Juwel Mia, 30, of Mithapukur Upazila in Rangpur District; and Mizanur Rahman, 28, of Kalai Upazila in Joypurhat District.Acting on a tip-off, a team of DB Police set a check-post in Bangabandhu Bridge West PS area and stopped a truck. While searching the vehicle, they recovered 8,000 yaba tablets and arrested Shafayet and Juwel Mia red-handed, said District DB Police OC Md Zulhaj Uddin.On the other hand, another operational team set a check-post in Sadanandapur area in Sadar Upazila and raided a Sirajganj-bound truck. At that time, they arrested Bachhed Fakir and Mizanur red-handed along with more 8,000 yaba tablets, said the DB Police OC.At that time, police also seized the both trucks from their possession and legal actions were underway in this regard, the OC added.KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Police arrested an accused in 13 cases along with 100 yaba tablets from Kamalnagar Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.The arrested man is Md Ali Hossain, 42, son of Nobi Ullah, a resident of Torabganj area in the upazila. He was an accused in 13 cases filed with different PSs and a fugitive convict.Kamalnagar PS OC Md Emdadul Haque said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Torabganj area at night and arrested Ali Hossain along with the yaba tablets.After filing of a new case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kamalnagar PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Wednesday following a court order, the OC added.RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) detained six individuals along with 550 pieces of taped tablets from separate places in the city recently.The arrested are: Md Hasan Ali Hridoy, 19, son of Mizanur Rahman from the Uttor Guripara area of Kashiadanga Thana; Md Kaosar Ali Rajon, 23, son of Sayedul Islam from Hargram Biddir Patal area, Md Akash Ali, 22, from Hargram Char Khuta, and Md Shahadat Hossain Khokon, 38, son of Shahid Fakir, from Bhadra Jamalpur of Chandrima Thana, and Md Hozrat Ali Apu, 28, son of Rubel from the same area; and Md Arif Hossen, 28, son of late Rojob Ali from Mridha Rajpara of Rajpara Thana.They were arrested in an operation conducted in Rajpara, Kashiadanga, and Boaliya areas of the city by DB Police of the RMP. At that time, an auto-rickshaw used for drug transportation was also seized.According to police, acting on a tip-off, a team led by Deputy Police Commissioner AR Khan, Assistant Police Commissioner Arzina Khatoon, and Sub-Inspector (SI) Sharifur Rayhan conducted an anti-drug drive in the city and arrested them along with the drugs.Separate cases were filed with the PSs concerned against the arrested persons under the Narcotics Control Act in these connections.BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI: Police arrested two persons along with 9,150 yaba tablets from Begumganj Upazila in the district recently.The arrested persons are: Joynal Abedin, 48, son of late Abdus Sattar of Kutubdia Upazila in Cox's Bazar; and Ismail Hossain Tipu, 36, son of late Nuruzzaman of Alipur area under Chowmuhani Municipality in Begumganj Upazila of Noakhali.Noakhali SP Md Shahidul Islam said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Chowmuhani Chowrasta area of the upazila and arrested the duo along with the yaba tablets.A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Begumganj PS against the arrested, the SP added.CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Two people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Sadar Upazila of the district recently.Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested an alleged drug peddler along with six kilograms of hemp from the upazila.The arrested person is Md Ripon 20, hails from Monaasha Satrashia Mannan Mor area under Shibganj Upazila in the district.RAB-5 sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Chapainawabganj Camp conducted a drive in Biswa Road area, and arrested him along with the hemp.After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Chapainawabganj Sadar PS, the arrested was handed over to police.Meanwhile, RAB members, in another drive, arrested a man along with 1.134 kg heroin from the upazila.The arrested man is Md Rabiul Islam alias Rubel, 40, a resident of Ajaipur area under the upazila.RAB sources said on information, an operation team of RAB-5 from Chapainawabganj Camp conducted a drive in Chowdhury Mor area in the district town and detained an auto-rickshaw. While searching the auto-rickshaw, they found the heroin and arrested Rabiul red-handed.Later on, the elite force handed him over to the police of Chapainawabganj Sadar PS after filing of a case against him under the Narcotics Control Act, the RAB sources added.