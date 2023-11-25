Hogla Paata beds to change lots of women at Lalmohan

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Nov 24: Women are changing their lots by making sleeping beds of Hogla Paata (elephant grass) in Lalmohan Upazila of the district.According to local sources, at least 250 women of Nomgram Village at Ward No 8 of Charbhuta Union in the upazila are trying to change their lots. They are making such beds. Some of them are continuing this profession for 30 years while some others for 10 years.These women are assisting their husbands with their sale money.Biskha Rani, 35, and China Rani, 30, are sisters of the village. Husband of Biskha Rani is working at a saloon. They have one son and one daughter.Her husband gets it hard to run the family at his own income. To support him, Biskha Rani has started to make beds of Hogla Paata.China Rani was married. But within three years her husband left her away. Since then she has been working with her elder sister Biskha Rani. She has a child.Biskha Rani and China Rani said, "We work from 7am to 10am and from 3pm to 6pm. We can prepare eight beds. Each bed sells at Tk 60. Wholesalers come to purchase our beds. Our family is running somehow on incomes from Hogla Paata beds."Another Geeta Rani said, she purchases Hogla Paata of eight decimal lands at Tk 2,000-2,500. She gets a profit of Tk 30 from the sale of a bed at Tk 60. It costs Tk 30 to make a bed."I assist my husband with my earning," she added. "Like me about 250 women are making Hogla Paata beds. All are insolvent. We are not getting any government and private supports. If got, we can make more beds."Lalmohan Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Anamia Nazrul said, there are many facilities for the country's needy people."If these women contact with me, I will try to provide them with necessary assistance," he UNO added.