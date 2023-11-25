3,860 farmers get agricultural incentives in three districts

Agricultural incentives were distributed among 3,860 small and marginal farmers in three districts- Gazipur, Rangamati and Bhola, on Thursday.KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: Rice seeds and fertiliser were distributed among 2,300 marginal farmers as incentives in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Thursday.These items were distributed in the morning under incentive programme among the farmers with the aim of increasing the cultivation and production of Boro rice during Rabi season in the financial year 2023-2024.Kaliganj Upazila administration and Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) organized the programme on the Upazila Parishad premises where Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Azizur Rahman was present as the chief guest.Upazila Agriculture Officer Farzana Taslim, DAE Officer Ali Bhowmik, Ruhid Hasan, Deputy Assistant Plant Protection Officer Akhtaruzzaman, Deputy Assistant Agriculture Officer Hashan Ali and Jahangir Alam, among others, were also present during the distribution.KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Rice seeds were distributed among 800 marginal farmers in Kaptai Upazila of the district on ThursdayKaptai Upazila Parishad Chairman Mofizul Haque and UNO Mohiuddin were present at the distribution programme and handed over these seeds to the farmers from eight unions.Kaptai Upazila Agriculture Officer Imran Ahmed and Chitmaram Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Weslimong Chowdhury along with beneficiary farmers were also present at the programme.MONPURA, BHOLA: Seeds and fertiliser were distributed among 760 small and marginal farmers in Monpura Upazila of the district on Thursday.These agricultural incentives were distributed among the farmers at the Hazirhat UP Complex hall room in the upazila at noon.Monpura Upazila Parishad Chairman Shelina Akhter Chowdhury was present as the chief guest while UNO Jahirul Islam presided over the distribution programme.Hazirhat UP Chairman Nizam Uddin Hawlader and Upazila Agriculture Officer Ahsan Tawhid attended the programme as special guests.Upazila DAE Officer Abdullah Al Noman, Upazila Juba League General Secretary Moniruzzaman Monir and Deputy Assistant Agriculture Officer Anwar Hossain, among others, were also present during the distribution.