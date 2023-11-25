Four ‘commit suicide’ in 4 districts

Four people including a teenage girl and a policeman allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in four districts- Noakhali, Sunamganj, Gaibandha and Satkhira, on Thursday and Friday.HATIYA, NOAKHALI: A teenage girl reportedly committed suicide in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Friday morning out of huff with her mother.Deceased Sima Akhter, 14, was the daughter of Md Jaber, a resident of Ward No. 7 Jorkhali Village under Burirchar Union in the upazila.Local and the deceased's family sources said Sima's mother scolded her as she was not interested in studying. As a sequel to it, Sima drank insecticide at around 7 am out of huff with her mother.Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Hatiya Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.Officer-in-Charge (OC) Of Hatiya Police Station (PS) Jishan Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.JAGANNATHPUR, SUNAMGANJ: A teenage boy reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Jagannathpur Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.Deceased Abdul Mumin, 16, was the son of Sajan Mia of Haldipur Village in the upazila.Police and local sources said Abdul Mumin had an altercation with his mother over eating rice at noon. As a sequel to it, he hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house in the afternoon out of huff with his mother.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Jagannathpur PS OC Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: A young man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Thursday.The incident took place in Laxmipur Village under Kamarpara Union of the upazila at around 11 am.The deceased was identified as Nazmul Hossain, 25, son of Nurul Islam, a resident of the village.Quoting the deceased's family members, Kamarpara Union Parishad (UP) Member Shahidul Islam said Nazmul Hossain was a mentally-imbalanced man.However, he hanged himself from a branch of a mango tree on the bank of the Ghaghat River in Laxmipur area in the morning.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request, the UP member added.Sadullapur PS OC Mahbub Alam Rana confirmed the incident.SATKHIRA: A sub-inspector (SI) of police, who had newly joined the Satkhira Police Lines, reportedly committed suicide on Thursday morning.The deceased was identified as Azahar Ali, hailed from Rajarhat in Jashore District. He joined Satkhira Police Lines after being transferred from Narail district on November 14.It was known that his body was found hanging from a ceiling fan of a room of the police lines barrack in the morning.Being informed, police recovered the body of the SI from the scene and sent it to Satkhira Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Satkhira Police Lines RO Liton confirmed the incident.