Govt initiatives help increase rice output in Khulna

KHULNA, Nov 24: The production of rice is gradually increasing in Khulna Agricultural Zone every year as the government takes necessary steps including providing fertiliser and seeds free of cost and distributing incentives to the farmers at the right time.A total of 59.08 lakh metric tonnes of rice have been produced from 17,45,691 hectares of land in four districts under the Khulna region during the last three years, an official of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) told The Daily Observer on Thursday.Farmers are cultivating Aush, Ropa Aman, Bona Aman and Boro paddy in Khulna, Narail, Bagerhat and Satkhira districts under the region every year, said the official.In 2020-21 fiscal year (FY), a total of 62,179 metric tonnes of Aush rice have been produced from 26,790 hectares of land, 8,08,203 metric tonnes of Ropa Aman have been produced from 2,98,055 hectares of land, 12,950 metric tonnes of Bona Aman have been produced from 10,770 hectares of land, and 10,54,452 metric tonnes of Boro rice have been produced from 2,40,410 hectares of land.In 2021-22 FY, a total of 25,490 metric tonnes of Aush rice have been produced from 25,505 hectares of land, 8,26,831 metric tonnes of Ropa Aman have been produced from 2,99,110 hectares of land, 12,653 metric tonnes of Bona Aman have been produced from 10,518 hectares of land and 10,82,410 tonnes of Boro rice have been produced from 2,48,892 hectares of land.In 2022-23 FY, a total of 57,789 metric tonnes of Aush rice have been produced from 24,368 hectares of land, 8,23,314 metric tonnes of Ropa Aman have been produced from 2,95,570 hectares of land, 12,327 metric tonnes of Bona Aman have been produced from 10,193 hectares of land and 11,29,409 tonnes of Boro rice have been produced from 2,55,510 hectares of land.In the current FY (2023-24), farmers of this region have already cultivated 3,34,039 hectares of land, and 65,432 metric tonnes of Aush rice have already been produced.While talking to the Observer, Additional Director of the DAE, Khulna Zone, Agriculturist Mohon Kumar Ghosh said, rice cultivation has exceeded the target this year due to favourable weather and various initiatives taken by the government.Despite various natural disasters, drought and salinity in the southern coastal belt, various initiatives including incentives for farmers, frequent electricity, irrigation, quality seeds and fertiliser by the government, proper cultivation and fertilisation of Aush, Aman and Boro paddy has exceeded rice production in the last three years, he said.Encouraged by getting incentives, seeds and fertiliser free of cost, farmers are enthusiastically turning to the cultivation of paddy along with other crops, and as a result, the agricultural revolution of production is happening in Khulna agricultural region, he added.