France’s top diplomat in Beijing for talks on Middle East, cultural exchanges

BEIJING, Nov 24: France's top diplomat Catherine Colonna met Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing on Friday, beginning a short visit focused on the Israel-Hamas war as well as deepening academic and cultural exchanges between the two countries.Colonna's talks in Beijing come the same day that a truce between Israel and Hamas took effect, with the armed group set to release a first group of 13 hostages later Friday.Paris has said that the conflict in the Middle East will be high on the agenda for Colonna and her Chinese counterparts."China is an actor with growing weight in the region" due to its "strong relationship" with Iran, a French diplomatic source said this week."The first thing we expect from China in this conflict is to join its efforts with ours to ensure that we avoid any regional escalation," they added.Beijing has this year sought to play a greater role in the Middle East, facilitating a historic rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and sending an envoy to the region to push for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.Received Friday morning by Premier Li under the chandeliers of the People's Palace in the heart of Beijing, Colonna said China and France shared "global responsibilities" as permanent members of the Security Council.The two must "strive to find answers to major challenges, in particular the challenges of climate, biodiversity and anything that can ease tensions in the world", she said.Li, in turn, noted a "positive trend of Sino-French co-operation on all fronts"."This close cooperation between China and France has also injected a lot of positive energy and provided more certainty to the uncertain world today," he added.Colonna, along with counterpart Wang Yi, will also restart a high-level China-France dialogue on other areas of cooperation at Peking University on Friday afternoon.Put on hold during the pandemic, the series of talks, which began in 2014, concerns subjects like academic, scientific, cultural and sporting exchanges, as well as issues linked to tourism and questions of gender equality.Colonna will then hold formal bilateral talks with Wang, before a joint press conference in the evening.France and China will also sign a series of agreements in areas such as education, culture, university exchanges and health, Paris has said.Meanwhile, France's top diplomat called on Beijing Friday to be vigilant against China providing any direct or indirect support to Russia in its war on Ukraine, as she wrapped up a visit to the Chinese capital.Catherine Colonna met Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday, as part of a visit that Paris said would focus on deepening exchanges between the two countries but would also be dominated by current events, in particular the Israel-Hamas war and the conflict in Ukraine."We want to have an in-depth dialogue with China on global issues, of course, but also on major crises," Colonna told a press conference in Beijing after meeting with Wang.She said France was "counting on the vigilance" of Chinese authorities to ensure nothing in China "contributes directly or indirectly to Russia's illegal war effort".China has refused to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has deepened its economic, diplomatic and military cooperation with Moscow since the start of the war in February 2022.The United States has said it is aware that Chinese companies have aided Russia's invasion of Ukraine, urging Beijing to "crack down".But Colonna said Friday she had "no doubt" about China's "capacity to carry the message that is that of the international community... of full and real respect for fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter".Speaking at a press conference alongside Colonna, Wang said China maintained "normal and friendly relations" with Russia and Iran, but also with many other countries."In handling international and regional affairs, China has always maintained an objective and impartial position, always upheld the basic norms of international relations, has always resolved disputes and differences through dialogue and consultation, and insisted on maintaining world peace and stability," he said.Colonna's talks in Beijing came the same day that a truce between Israel and Hamas took effect, with the militant group to release a first group of 13 hostages later Friday, and a total of 50 over four days."For us, all the hostages must be released. All, and not just 50," Colonna said during a briefing with French journalists. �AFP