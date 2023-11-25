Gazans fill streets heading home as truce begins

KHAN YUNIS, Nov 24: With children and pets in their arms and their belongings loaded onto donkey carts or car roofs, thousands of displaced Gazans headed home Friday as a four-day Israel-Hamas truce began.The din of war was replaced by the horns of traffic jams and sirens of ambulances making their way through crowds emerging from hospitals where they had taken refuge.For nearly seven weeks, Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip had been relentless.But on Friday morning, no more shots were heard in Khan Yunis, in the south of the Palestinian territory.Hayat al-Muammar was among those hurrying to take advantage of the truce deal, under which hostages seized from Israel will be freed in exchange for Palestinian prisoners."I'm going home," said the 50-year-old, who had been sheltering in a school."We fled the death, destruction and everything," she told AFP."I still don't understand what happened to us -- why did they do this to us?" she asked.The lives of Gazans have been turned upside down since militant group Hamas, which rules the Palestinian territory, launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7.Israeli authorities say around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed and around 240 taken hostage in the cross-border raids.Weeks of sustained Israeli bombardment in response has killed nearly 15,000 people, around two thirds of them women and children, Gaza's Hamas government says.Some 1.7 million of the territory's 2.4 million people are estimated to have been displaced, the United Nations says.With more than half of homes damaged or destroyed according to the UN, Gazans were unsure if would still have a roof over their heads when they return.Whipping a donkey pulling his cart, Ahmed Fayad, 30, hit the road heading back to his village with 70 members of his family who he said had taken refuge in a school.An elderly man walked by with a bag on his shoulder, saying he felt safe enough to return to his home near the border with Israel.Around them, a multitude of men, women and children travelled on foot, carts or tuk-tuks with the few belongings they had taken with them when the war started.One woman carried her cat in her arms through the streets.Large parts of Gaza have been flattened by thousands of air strikes, and the territory faces shortages of food, water and fuel.Israel has told Palestinians to move from northern Gaza for their safety.Israeli warplanes over southern Gaza dropped leaflets warning people not to head back to the north.Meanwhile, Israel will on Friday release 39 Palestinians prisoners, among them 24 women and 15 teenaged males, in the occupied West Bank in exchange for 13 hostages due to be freed from the Gaza Strip by Hamas, a Palestinian official said.The inmates, all of them from the occupied West Bank or Jerusalem, will be handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross at Israel's Ofer military jail around 4 p.m. (1400 GMT), said Qadura Fares, Palestinian commissioner for prisoners.That would coincide with the planned handover at the Gaza-Egypt border of 13 women and children who were among some 240 people taken hostage by Hamas gunmen during a deadly Oct. 7 rampage in southern Israel."After the Red Cross receives the (Palestinian) prisoners, the ones from Jerusalem will go to Jerusalem and the ones from the West Bank will gather in Betunia municipal council where their families will be waiting," Fares told Reuters.The prisoner release was part of an Israeli-Hamas ceasefire that began at 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) and appeared to be holding shakily with no major reports of bombings, artillery strikes or rocket attacks, although both sides were accused of violations. �AFP, REUTERS