German FA condemns racist abuse of youth players

BERLIN, NOV 24: The German football association (DFB) on Thursday condemned racist abuse directed at members of the under-17 national team on social media and warned offenders it could pursue legal action.The DFB posted a picture of four team members after Germany's 3-2 win over the USA in the last 16 of the Under-17 World Cup in Indonesia.But some social media users made a number of racist comments insulting the players in the picture -- Charles Herrmann, Almugera Kabar, Paris Brunner and Fayssal Harchaoui -- all of whom are non-white.After the insults, the DFB restricted comments on the post and issued a statement saying "we are proud of the diversity in our U17s, who are currently playing their hearts out on the pitch in Indonesia." �AFP