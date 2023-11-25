German FA condemns racist abuse of youth players

BERLIN, NOV 24: The German football association (DFB) on Thursday condemned racist abuse directed at members of the under-17 national team on social media and warned offenders it could pursue legal action.
The DFB posted a picture of four team members after Germany's 3-2 win over the USA in the last 16 of the Under-17 World Cup in Indonesia.
But some social media users made a number of racist comments insulting the players in the picture -- Charles Herrmann, Almugera Kabar, Paris Brunner and Fayssal Harchaoui -- all of whom are non-white.
After the insults, the DFB restricted comments on the post and issued a statement saying "we are proud of the diversity in our U17s, who are currently playing their hearts out on the pitch in Indonesia." �AFP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected]
, [email protected]
, [email protected]
, For Online Edition: [email protected]
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE] Developed & Maintenance by i2soft