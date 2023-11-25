The Gray Fight International Boxing held

The Gray Fight, an International Boxing event held at the SWAT FC in Banani with the participation of Bangladesh and Indian boxers on Friday.AF Boxing Promotion, Bangladesh Professional Boxing Society and Tree of Life have come together to make this historical event into reality.Md. Asaduzzaman, pioneer founder and chairman of Bangladesh Professional Boxing Society led the event from the front.Mojaffor Hossain Poltu advisory member of Bangladesh Awami League and Chief Advisor of Bangladesh Professional Boxing Society was present at the event as the chief guest. Ferdous Ahamed (Actor), also present in the occasion.Among the huge line up of Professional Boxers, Jaspreet Pahlwan and Bikram Mallick from India Stood strong with their name and fame.Omar Faruk, Sanjida and Mohon Ali also racked in massive appraisal. Among the debutants both Salman and Jui stole the show.Tree of life has always been supporting sports event in the country and will continue to help Bangladesh Professional Boxing Society to develop the Boxing to another level in Bangladesh.