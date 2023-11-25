Djokovic sets up tasty Sinner clash in Davis Cup semis

M�LAGA, NOV 24: Novak Djokovic steered Serbia into the Davis Cup semi-finals as he beat Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 to secure a 2-0 triumph over Great Britain on Thursday, setting up a mouth-watering clash with Italy's Jannik Sinner.Italy defeated the Netherlands 2-1 and will face Serbia in the second semi-final on Saturday in Malaga, after last year's runners-up Australia face Finland Friday.World number one Djokovic played with his typical relentless quality and then rebuked British fans at the end of the match as they tried to down out his victory speech with drums. �AFP