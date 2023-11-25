Cricket World Cup 'most watched' in India

NEW DELHI, NOV 24: The recently concluded Cricket World Cup in India was the "most watched" edition in the country ever, broadcaster Disney+ Hotstar said in a statement Thursday.Australia won a record-extending sixth World Cup in a six-wicket win over India last week, capping 422 billion minutes of live television watched across the tournament in the cricket-mad nation.The final was watched by 130 million viewers on TV in India, the statement said."This successful tournament has set the stage for a promising future in our association with the ICC (International Cricket Council)," K Madhavan, country manager and president at Disney Star, said in a statement.The ICC said in a statement that the World Cup had been "the most attended ICC event ever".Its chair, Greg Barclay, said: "We are delighted with the success of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, which has been the biggest Cricket World Cup ever."The event has been the most attended ICC World Cup ever with records shattered across broadcast and digital showcasing the support and interest for the one-day game."The match between bitter adversaries India and Pakistan garnered 75 million views.This was the fourth time India had staged the men's one-day international World Cup, first played in England in 1975. �AFP