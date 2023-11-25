The Triumph of Penumbra

Published : Saturday, 25 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 118
Md Saber -E- Montaha
In the triumphant penumbra, silence weaves its shroud, A tale unfolds, of death's relentless crowd. Beneath the penumbra, the hope retreats, Decay and destruction, two relentless beats.
Joy, a distant memory in this unsettlingspace, Darkness wraps the world in its cold embrace. A discord of nothingness and a silent wail, Echo through the void, a desolate trail.
The dilemma of existence and a haunting refrain, Harrow thedreaded chambers of the soul's plain. A dance with shadows, an attempt in vain, Life succumbs to that never-endingreign.
Beneath the penumbra, where illusions fade, The canvas of time by entropy is swayed. A cosmic graveyard, where stars decay, And dreams dissolve in the night's dismay.
Nothingness, a voidthat devours all, In its perpetual existence, the shadows sprawl. The echo of laughter, a fleeting memory, Absorbed in the depths of eternal misery.
In the penumbra's grasp, hungry demons dwell, A symphony of despair, a woefulspell. A journey through darkness, a lone endeavor, The soul grapples with its tattered tether.
Decay's cruel fingers trace every line, A tapestry of time, where destinies intertwine. The dance of destruction, a macabre waltz, In the penumbra's grip, the fate exalts.
So let the verses weep, in somber rant, For in this darkness, life's eulogy we chant. A requiem for existence, a dirge for the soul, The penumbra triumphs and takes its toll. The poet is an Assistant Professor in the Department of English at Northern University Bangladesh