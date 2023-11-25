The Triumph of Penumbra

In the triumphant penumbra, silence weaves its shroud,A tale unfolds, of death's relentless crowd.Beneath the penumbra, the hope retreats,Decay and destruction, two relentless beats.Joy, a distant memory in this unsettlingspace,Darkness wraps the world in its cold embrace.A discord of nothingness and a silent wail,Echo through the void, a desolate trail.The dilemma of existence and a haunting refrain,Harrow thedreaded chambers of the soul's plain.A dance with shadows, an attempt in vain,Life succumbs to that never-endingreign.Beneath the penumbra, where illusions fade,The canvas of time by entropy is swayed.A cosmic graveyard, where stars decay,And dreams dissolve in the night's dismay.Nothingness, a voidthat devours all,In its perpetual existence, the shadows sprawl.The echo of laughter, a fleeting memory,Absorbed in the depths of eternal misery.In the penumbra's grasp, hungry demons dwell,A symphony of despair, a woefulspell.A journey through darkness, a lone endeavor,The soul grapples with its tattered tether.Decay's cruel fingers trace every line,A tapestry of time, where destinies intertwine.The dance of destruction, a macabre waltz,In the penumbra's grip, the fate exalts.So let the verses weep, in somber rant,For in this darkness, life's eulogy we chant.A requiem for existence, a dirge for the soul,The penumbra triumphs and takes its toll.The poet is an Assistant Professor in the Department of English at Northern University Bangladesh