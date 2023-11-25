(Translated by Nazrul Islam)
One day, I will take an early-dawn flight to Cairo.
In the evening, I will eat kebabs in Giza's streets.
At night, I will return to the hotel alone
I will go to bed upset
I know you live next door.
I will not go; I won't say anything to you
Walida Fatima.
Nazrul Islam is a writer and MPhil Researcher (Education) at the School of Education of the Bangladesh Open University
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected]
, [email protected]
, [email protected]
, For Online Edition: [email protected]
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE] Developed & Maintenance by i2soft