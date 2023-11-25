Video
Home Literature

Walida Fatima

Published : Saturday, 25 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Shoaib Gibran

(Translated by Nazrul Islam)


One day, I will take an early-dawn flight to Cairo.
In the evening, I will eat kebabs in Giza's streets.
At night, I will return to the hotel alone
I will go to bed upset

I know you live next door.
I will not go; I won't say anything to you
Walida Fatima.

Nazrul Islam is a writer and MPhil Researcher (Education) at the School of Education of the Bangladesh Open University




