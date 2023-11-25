Walida Fatima.

(Translated by Nazrul Islam)One day, I will take an early-dawn flight to Cairo.In the evening, I will eat kebabs in Giza's streets.At night, I will return to the hotel aloneI will go to bed upsetI know you live next door.I will not go; I won't say anything to youWalida Fatima.Nazrul Islam is a writer and MPhil Researcher (Education) at the School of Education of the Bangladesh Open University