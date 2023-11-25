Aloe Vera benefits for skin in winter

The most modest but beneficial plant that might be lying around your house, is the aloe vera plant.This 'miracle' plant has been used as a medicinal herb for ages, because of its rich nutrients, digestion aiding properties and immunity boosting abilities.Aloe vera has as many benefits when applied topically as well.Growing up, we might have witnessed our mothers and grandmothers using it in a home remedy for their body, face and even hair.Helps in moisturising: When aloe vera gel is used on the face, it leaves the skin feeling soft, subtle and reenergised. When compared to store-bought moisturisers, the aloe gel can unclog pores and soften the skin, and will not leave a greasy film on your face.You can also use aloe vera as an aftershave moisturiser, as it helps the skin to stay hydrated. It will also heal any razor cuts or burns and leave your skin feeling silky smooth just moments after.Heals wounds fast: As mentioned above, aloe vera can help heal cuts caused by razors. This is because it boosts the skin cell reproduction rate by about 8 times, which helps the skin mend itself faster.It also penetrates the outer layer of the skin much faster than water, which also contributes to it's healing properties.Fights aging: Aloe Vera gel is jam packed with vitamin C, vitamin E and Beta-carotene. These are popular ingredients found in anti-ageing creams and moisturisers.The gel is also widely known to be an anti-inflammatory which helps to get rid of blemishes and age lines on the skin.Since the gel increases the reproduction of skin cells, it indirectly means that there is an increase of collagen in your body which makes skin more elastic.Reduces acne: If you suffer from acne and have tried everything in the market, aloe vera gel will work wonders on your skin.With it's gentle anti-inflammatory properties, it will help soothe angry pimples and reduce redness and swelling.Aloe vera also has antimicrobial properties which treats pimples without harming your skin. This natural antiseptic fights against bacteria and so combats acne from forming in the first place.Brightens dark circles: At times, getting rid of dark circles seems impossible. Aloe vera is your saving grace as it is packed with vitamin E which helps to brighten the skin and lighten any discoloration around the eyes.Depuffs skin: Aloe Vera gel has a very cooling effect on the skin with depuffing the bags under your eyes or even your face. It's anti-inflammation properties also helps with getting rid of puffiness.Lightens blemishes: Since aloe vera gel helps to boost the cell production, it helps heal any scars or blemishes that are on your skin fade much faster. It is also famously known to lighten stretch marks or any other imperfections.Treat eczema and psoriasis: The moisturizing properties of aloe vera, in addition to its hydrating properties can help relieve itchy skin, a common symptom that is associated with eczema. It also helps to fight inflammation and reduce itchiness that comes with psoriasis.Soothe sunburn: Aloe Vera's cooling properties and anti-inflammatory properties make it the perfect natural remedy for sun burnt skin. The gel forms a protective layer on the skin that soothes the burning sensation and penetrates it with moisture.The antioxidants boost the healing process of your skin and will get you ready for another day in the sun.How to extract gel from the plantIf you're lucky enough to have an aloe vera plant in your home, you can use it's fresh gel directly from the plant. Here's how you can extract it.i. Pick a plump leaf or stem of the plant and cut it at the base with a knife. We do not recommend pulling it or snapping it with your hand because the aloe vera plant has thorns along the edges of its stem that could hurt you.ii. Once you've separated the stem from the plant, slice off the thorns with a knife from each edge. Wash the stem thoroughly after.iii. Cut the stem into two parts or three, depending on it's length.iv. Next, slice open the leaf to reveal the flesh of the plantv. Scoop out the gel into a clean container and store it in the fridge. You can also use it immediately.i. Aloe vera face masksv For oily skin- Add fresh aloe vera gel to a bowl with drops of tea tree oil and apply to face twice a week. This mask will help draw the excess oil from your skin, thus preventing acne.v For dry skin - To a bowl of honey and mashed cucumber, add fresh aloe vera gel and mix. Leave the mixture on for 20 minutes then and wipe it off with a hot towel. These ingredients are hydrating agents that combine to leave you with soft and glowing skin.ii. Aloe vera gel for faceIf you don't have the time or ingredients to make a facemask, use fresh aloe vera gel on your skin. Leave it on for 30 minutesIt will make your skin look flawless and healthy instantly.iii. Aloe vera body scrubMix aloe vera gel to your usual body scrub to gain more benefits. This will help you eliminate the dead skin calls but also replenish your skin of the lost moisture. This will leave you with soft, smooth and glowing skin.iv. Aloe vera infused skincareIf you don't have an aloe vera plant around the house, you can opt for using aloe vera infused products to real it's benefits.Be it a facewash, gel, moisturiser or even sunscreen, it will leave your skin feeling soft and moisturised.