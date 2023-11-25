Bangladesh burn survivor Jannatul in BBC's 100 Women 2023

Bangladesh's Jannatul Ferdous, a burn survivor, has been included in BBC's list of the 100 most powerful and inspirational women from around the world in 2023.BBC today revealed the list which includes attorney and former US First Lady Michelle Obama, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, Ballon d'Or-winning footballer Aitana Bonmat, AI expert Timnit Gebru, feminist icon Gloria Steinem, Hollywood star America Ferrera and beauty mogul Huda Kattan.In a year where extreme heat, wildfires, floods and other natural disasters have been dominating headlines, the list also highlights women who have been working to help their communities tackle climate change and take action to adjust to its impacts.The list includes 28 Climate Pioneers, named ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP28 in Dubai next month.The list has been published in four categories-Culture & Education, Entertainment & Sport, Politics & Advocacy and Science, Health & Tech.Having survived an accident that burnt 60% of her body, Jannatul Ferdous has gone on to become a film-maker, writer and disability campaigner.She is the founder of Voice & Views, a human rights organisation that fights for the rights of women who have survived burns.Known as Ivy to her friends and family, she has made five short films and published three novels, using her storytelling to raise awareness among people living with disabilities.Jannatul Ferdous has studied extensively and her academic achievements include an MA in English Literature and a degree in Development Studies. BSS