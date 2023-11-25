Le Reve's winter collection

As winter begins, Le Reve, one of the country's leading fashion and lifestyle brands, introduces its Winter 2023 collection featuring exquisite designs.Catering to women, men, teens, and children, this collection showcases the latest in winter fashion, ranging from cozy shawls to high-quality jackets.The Le Reve Winter 2023 collection emphasizes trending print stories and top notch materials. The main inspiration behind the print story is the inexhaustible healing power of the Earth.Winter, a season of significant transition in nature, reflects the Earth's daily healing through earth, water, fire, air, and sky.These inter-relationships and elements serve as the primary inspiration for this year's PrintStory.The core color palette includes compost, moss, emerald, orange, brown, ocher, fawn, teak wood, purple, timber, pastel yellow, dusty rose, latte, hazel, cherry red, gray, and black. Sustainable materials take center stage in the collection.