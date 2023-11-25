Dhaka Regency announces premier club exclusive offer

Country's Largest Hotel Loyalty ProgramDhaka Regency Premier Club is an exclusive privilege program of Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort aimed at taking guests enjoyment of culinary and lifestyle experience to new heights.Dhaka Regency Premier Club, renowned for its commitment to exceptional hospitality, announces an unparalleled surprise offer exclusively for its esteemed members. Offer is valid for 15 days only till November 30.Members will have the opportunity to indulge in an array of luxurious benefits, enhancing their experience at the esteemed establishment.This limited-time offer is a token of appreciation for the continued loyalty and support of our valued members, designed to elevate their stay and create unforgettable moments.Join us at Dhaka Regency Premier Club and experience unparalleled luxury, heightened exclusivity, and exceptional service during this exclusive period.