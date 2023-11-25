Chitoi Pitha (Steamed Pancakes)

Ingredients :v 1 cup basmati ricev 1/2 coconutv A pinch of saltMethod:1. Soak the rice overnight2. Then mix coconut, soaked rice and pinch of salt and add it in a blender and blend it to fine paste or batter3. Heat a pan (you can use clay pan or non-stick pan) sprinkle some water4. Then add a the thin batter and cover the lid and cook for 6 - 7 minutes. Then check once it is cooked or not then take it out and serve.