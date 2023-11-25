Video
Chitoi Pitha (Steamed Pancakes)

Published : Saturday, 25 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Chitoi Pitha (Steamed Pancakes)

Chitoi Pitha (Steamed Pancakes)

Ingredients :
v    1 cup basmati rice

v    1/2 coconut
v    A pinch of salt

Method:
1.    Soak the rice overnight

2.    Then mix coconut, soaked rice and pinch of salt and add it in a blender and blend it to fine paste or batter

3.    Heat a pan (you can use clay pan or non-stick pan) sprinkle some water

4.    Then add a the thin batter and cover the lid and cook for 6 - 7 minutes. Then check once it is cooked or not then take it out and serve.




