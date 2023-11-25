Rice Net (Chhita Pitha)

Ingredients:v 1 cup rice flourv 2 cups lukewarm water(or little bit less)v teaspoon saltv OilMethod:1. Make batter with rice flour, water and salt.2. Heat the pan on medium heat. When the pan is ready, add 2-3 drops oil and with a paper towel spread it out.3. Dip your five fingers in batter and sprinkle batter with your fingers on pan. Do that 3 times.4. Wait till it will come out bit from pan and fold in quarter and remove from pan with a spatula. After making each pitha use paper towel to wipe the pan and use oil if needed .5. Serve Chhita pitha/ Rice net / chhita ruti with beef curry or any meat curry.