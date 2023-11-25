Rice Net (Chhita Pitha)

Ingredients:
v 1 cup rice flour
v 2 cups lukewarm water(or little bit less)
v teaspoon salt
v Oil
Method:
1. Make batter with rice flour, water and salt.
2. Heat the pan on medium heat. When the pan is ready, add 2-3 drops oil and with a paper towel spread it out.
3. Dip your five fingers in batter and sprinkle batter with your fingers on pan. Do that 3 times.
4. Wait till it will come out bit from pan and fold in quarter and remove from pan with a spatula. After making each pitha use paper towel to wipe the pan and use oil if needed .
5. Serve Chhita pitha/ Rice net / chhita ruti with beef curry or any meat curry.
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected]
, [email protected]
, [email protected]
, For Online Edition: [email protected]
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE] Developed & Maintenance by i2soft