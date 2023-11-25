Video
Light weight shawl in mild winter

Published : Saturday, 25 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Farhana Naznin

The frosty wind has started blowing all around. The occasional glimpses of the sun have started from the fog. The time of the Pie Festival has arrived.

Every year the cold weather is enjoyed in a festive atmosphere with clothes wrapped in warmth.
A light and lightweight shawl can be a perfect accessory for mild winter weather.
When choosing a shawl for light winter use, consider materials that provide warmth without being too heavy or bulky. There are some shawl like --cotton , merino wool, silk blend, linen model or tencel shawl etc.  

Cotton shawls are breathable and comfortable, making them suitable for milder winter temperatures. They are lightweight and easy to drape over your shoulders.

Merino wool is known for its softness and warmth without being overly heavy. Look for a fine or lightweight merino wool shawl for a cozy feel without the bulk.

Silk adds a touch of elegance to a shawl and can be blended with other lightweight materials for a comfortable winter accessory.

Linen shawls are breathable and lightweight, making them suitable for transitional seasons like light winter.
Shawls made from modal or Tencel fibers are lightweight, soft, and offer good draping.

When selecting a shawl, consider the climate of your area and the specific temperatures you'll be facing during the light winter.

Choose a color and pattern that complements your winter wardrobe, and opt for a size that allows for versatile styling, whether draped over your shoulders, wrapped around your neck, or worn in a more creative fashion.

In every year in our country's local fashion brands bring stylish and light weight shawl with trendy designed shawl.  

Remember that the key is to strike a balance between warmth and weight, ensuring that your shawl provides the right amount of coziness without making you feel too hot in milder winter conditions.




