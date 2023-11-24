Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 November, 2023, 11:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BNP, allies call 7th 48-hr blockade from Sunday

Published : Friday, 24 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent


The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and like-minded political parties announced a seven-phase, 48-hour road-rail-waterway blockade across the country starting on Sunday morning.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the Senior Joint Secretary General of the party, made the announcement at a virtual press conference on Thursday.
This move comes in protest of the election schedule announcement and as part of their one-point demand for the resignation of the Awami League government and the holding of elections under a neutral government.

The blockade is set to begin at 6:00 am on Sunday till at 6:00 am on Tuesday.

Rizvi said the government is indiscriminately arresting BNP leaders and activists to organize a lopsided election, cling to power illegally and make the country a haven for the corrupt.

Mentioning that on November 21, DB police went to BNP National Executive Committee member Jamal Sharif Hiru's Kalabagan residence to arrest him, Rizvi said Hiru's wife Shamima Akhtar Sathi showed them his medical reports including kidney dialysis.

"After seeing the medical certificates, the DB police demanded 500,000 Taka from Hiru's wife. Police members left the house after receiving 100,000 Taka from the ailing BNP leader," Rizvi added.

He said other opposition parties, who have long carried out simultaneous movements with BNP, are observing similar programs.
Rizvi thanked people and opposition leaders and activists for making the blockade program successful.

He alleged the government wants to stage a drama in the name of elections by creating so-called King's Party, Drinks Party and Broken Party.

Rizvi said the government is bargaining like a cow market to buy leaders from different parties to join the King's Party. Many leaders are being pressured, lured and intimidated, he added.

"These unscrupulous defectors will be thrown into the abyss of history. They are the new Razakars," said Rizvi.

The BNP leader said the government has deployed helmet forces along with law enforcement to oppress BNP leaders and families.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BNP, allies call 7th 48-hr blockade from Sunday
BNP called blockades ignored across country  
Six judges can hold hearing on review petition: SC
Sakib meets Quader for AL ticket
Israel, Hamas truce and hostage release delayed by at least a day
IRI, NDI to deploy joint team to observe polls violence in BD
14 leaders of 9 parties call on Sheikh Hasina
Popular candidates given priority in selection process: Quader


Latest News
Taylor Swift concert organizer apologizes after Rio fan death
Jhenaidah Swechchhasebak League leader shot dead
Bangladesh-India FS-level talks in New Delhi on Friday
Man City face Liverpool summit meeting as Everton fight for survival
Israel, Hamas to start first truce in Gaza war
A delegation of nine political parties calls on PM
BNP leader who fled home to avoid arrest found dead in Bogura
Thousands led by Cuba's president march in Havana in solidarity with Palestinian people
China reports no unusual pathogens in respiratory illness surge: WHO
310 vandalism, 376 arson reported during blockade, hartal since Oct 29
Most Read News
Two covered vans set on fire in Gazipur pouring petrol
Seven vehicles set ablaze during two-day blockade
Power of volunteerism
Attack on CJ's house: 3 BNP leaders get bail till Jan 24
310 vandalism, 376 arson reported during blockade, hartal since Oct 29
No Gaza hostage release will start before Friday, says Israel
AL candidates in 72 seats finalised, some MPs dropped
BARI starts trials for late blight resistance 3R gene potato
Consequences won't be good if anyone tries to foil polls: PM
3 killed after bus hits leguna in Demra
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft