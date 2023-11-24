BNP, allies call 7th 48-hr blockade from Sunday

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and like-minded political parties announced a seven-phase, 48-hour road-rail-waterway blockade across the country starting on Sunday morning.Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the Senior Joint Secretary General of the party, made the announcement at a virtual press conference on Thursday.This move comes in protest of the election schedule announcement and as part of their one-point demand for the resignation of the Awami League government and the holding of elections under a neutral government.The blockade is set to begin at 6:00 am on Sunday till at 6:00 am on Tuesday.Rizvi said the government is indiscriminately arresting BNP leaders and activists to organize a lopsided election, cling to power illegally and make the country a haven for the corrupt.Mentioning that on November 21, DB police went to BNP National Executive Committee member Jamal Sharif Hiru's Kalabagan residence to arrest him, Rizvi said Hiru's wife Shamima Akhtar Sathi showed them his medical reports including kidney dialysis."After seeing the medical certificates, the DB police demanded 500,000 Taka from Hiru's wife. Police members left the house after receiving 100,000 Taka from the ailing BNP leader," Rizvi added.He said other opposition parties, who have long carried out simultaneous movements with BNP, are observing similar programs.Rizvi thanked people and opposition leaders and activists for making the blockade program successful.He alleged the government wants to stage a drama in the name of elections by creating so-called King's Party, Drinks Party and Broken Party.Rizvi said the government is bargaining like a cow market to buy leaders from different parties to join the King's Party. Many leaders are being pressured, lured and intimidated, he added."These unscrupulous defectors will be thrown into the abyss of history. They are the new Razakars," said Rizvi.The BNP leader said the government has deployed helmet forces along with law enforcement to oppress BNP leaders and families.