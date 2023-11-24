BNP called blockades ignored across country

The six rounds of blockade and a two-day hartal called by BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and like-minded parties was virtually ignored across the country including Dhaka city as the traffic movement and shops as well as markets operated normally during the programmes called for protesting the announcement of schedules of the upcoming national elections on January 7 without any political consensus.Most people on the city roads were seen busy with huge vehicular movements like, buses, trucks, rickshaws and other transports. Buses on long-route were fewer, though the number of public transport in the capital increased gradually.Public and private transports plied on city roads in good numbers. Besides BRTC, private buses also came to the streets ignoring the opposition's blockade call. Educational institutions also remained open. Banks and financial institutions operated normally.The capital city on Thursday witnessed normal traffic like a working day despite blockade called by BNP-led opposition political parties. During visits to different parts of the city, no reflection of blockade was seen anywhere.Commuters faced acute traffic congestion at different points of the capital since the morning. Buses, auto-rickshaws, private cars, motorcycles, minibuses and rickshaws, were seen plying on the city roads as on a normal day.All public transport were seen carrying passengers at full capacity, like other working days, as law enforcement agencies remained alert to ensure security for commuters.Apart from passenger-carrying vehicles, goods-laden trucks and cargos were seen operating at different parts of the capital.According to Google maps, there was a huge pressure of vehicular movement on different city streets, including Kakrail-Sadarghat route via Gulistan, Rampura-Uttara route via Badda, Kakrail-Mohakhali, Farmgate-Mohakhali via Jahangir gate,Shahbagh-Asadgate via Science Lab and Mohammadpur area, throughout the day.Besides, inter-district buses were seen operating their trips as per their normal time schedules. It was observed that buses from different transport companies were leaving different terminals, including Sayedabad, Mohakhali and Gabtoli, for different parts of the country.Apart from these, inter-district night coaches are operating their trips as per their schedules.Syed Ashraful Alam, a resident of Derai upazila of Sunamganj district, said he came to the capital by night coach of Noor Paribahan in the morning and managed to return by the same bus by evening amid the blockade without facing any obstacles."I was scared of a shortage of buses and arson attacks while travelling but when I arrived at Derai Bus Station I found many buses operating trips between Derai and Dhaka," he said.Rokshana Yesmin, a resident of the city's Indira Road area said that she faced severe traffic congestion while going to her office located in the city's Purana Paltan area. "I got stuck on the road for nearly one hour at Kakrail intersection due to a traffic jam," she said.The BNP has organised a series of transport shutdowns and blockades after its Dhaka rally on October 28 was disrupted by violence. Jamaat-e-Islami and other opposition allies have supported its protest programmes.