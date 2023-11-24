Six judges can hold hearing on review petition: SC

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Thursday said the six members bench of the Appellate Division could hold hearing on the review petition filed challenging its earlier verdict that upheld the cancellation of the 16th Constitutional amendment brought to restore parliament's power to remove judges for incapacity or misconduct.An Appellate Division bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan on Thursday came up with the order after a new question has been raised on whether the six-member bench of the Appellate Division could hold a hearing on the review petition as the apex earlier court delivered its verdict on the 16th amendment by seven-member bench of the apex court.The government on December 24 in 2017 filed the petition with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court seeking review of its judgement that upheld the High Court verdict scrapping the 16th amendment to the Constitution.Manzill Murshid, a lawyer for the writ petitioners who challenged the amendment, raised the question on November 16 during the hearing in the apex court.The lawyer noted that a seven-member bench of the Appellate Division delivered the judgment that upheld the HC verdict.However, the Appellate Division currently has only six judges. According to the long-standing custom, the review of a judgment is typically heard by a bench of an equal or greater number of judges.The Appellate Division bench, headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, then instantly sought opinions from some senior lawyers present in the courtroom.Some lawyers, including Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, opined that there is no barrier to the Appellate Division hold the hearing on the review with its six-member bench, as it currently comprises only six judges.After considering these opinions, the apex court on Thursday said the six-member judge of the Appellate Division would hold hearing on the review petition.The review petition, now six years old, was scheduled for hearing on Thursday.The government filed the petition with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on December 24 in 2017 seeking a review of its judgement that upheld the High Court's verdict scrapping the 16th amendment to the constitution.The 16th amendment, enacted on September 17 in 2014, had abolished the chief justice-led Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) and restored Parliament's power to remove the judges.However, it faced a challenge in the HC on November 5 in 2014, through a writ petition filed by nine SC lawyers.The High Court issued a rule on the amendment on November 9 in 2014. After hearings, the HC declared the amendment illegal on May 5 in 2016 based on the majority view. Later, the government appealed against the HC verdict.The Appellate Division started hearings on the case on May 8 in 2017 with a full bench led by former Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha.The bench heard arguments from 10 senior Supreme Court lawyers on the case, with nine advocating for the scrapping of the 16th amendment to the Constitution.Finally, on July 3 in 2017, the Appellate Division delivered its verdict rejecting the appeal and upholding the HC verdict and released the full text of its verdict on August 1 in 2017.