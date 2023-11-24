Sakib meets Quader for AL ticket

Bangladesh cricket team captain Sakib Al Hasan, who submitted nomination forms to get Awami League (AL) tickets from three constituencies, met party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader at AL President Sheikh Hasina's Dhanmondi office on Thursday.The closed-door meeting was held in the AL office secretary's room from 6:00pm to 6:50pm, confirmed party deputy office secretary Sayem Khan.According to witnesses, two Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders received Sakib at the office. Neither Obaidul Quader nor Sakib spoke to the media afterwards about the sudden meeting.However, AL sources claimed the meeting discussed Sakib's nomination issue, as he has sought candidacy from Dhaka and Khulna divisions.The candidates of those divisions will be finalized at the AL Parliamentary Nomination Board meeting on Friday. On the first day, the Board finalized 72 candidates from Rangpur and Rajshahi.