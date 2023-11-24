Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 November, 2023, 11:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

IRI, NDI to deploy joint team to observe polls violence in BD

Published : Friday, 24 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Diplomatic Correspondent

The International Repub-lican Institute (IRI) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI) has announced on Wednesday that they will deploy a joint team to Bangladesh to conduct a "limited technical assessment" of electoral violence conditions before, during, and after the upcoming general election scheduled to be held on January 7, 2024.

However, this deployment follows a joint pre-election assessment mission (PEAM) that IRI and NDI conducted from October 8 to 11, 2023, according to a joint statement received from Paulina Chavez Alonzo, Press Secretary, National Democratic Institute on parliamentary elections.

"The team will include five long-term analysts who will stay in Bangladesh for six to eight weeks," according to the joint statement.

The assessment will seek to evaluate the drivers and implications of election violence during the election cycle and provide constructive recommendations to reduce violence in future elections.

Following the conclusion of the electoral process NDI and IRI will produce a technical assessment report on electoral violence.

The technical assessment will include a thematic analysis of different types of election violence, including inter and intra-party violence, violence targeting women and other marginalized groups, and online harassment and threats, as well as the role of state institutions in addressing these types of violence, it said.

The observations from the PEAM informed the structure and scope of the technical assessment, which will be conducted in accordance with the laws of Bangladesh and consistent with the Declaration of Principles for International Election Observation, which was endorsed in 2005 at the United Nations.
 
NDI and IRI are nonpartisan, nongovernmental organizations that support and strengthen democratic institutions and practices worldwide.

The Institutes have collectively observed more than 200 elections in more than 50 countries over the last 30 years, it said.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BNP, allies call 7th 48-hr blockade from Sunday
BNP called blockades ignored across country  
Six judges can hold hearing on review petition: SC
Sakib meets Quader for AL ticket
Israel, Hamas truce and hostage release delayed by at least a day
IRI, NDI to deploy joint team to observe polls violence in BD
14 leaders of 9 parties call on Sheikh Hasina
Popular candidates given priority in selection process: Quader


Latest News
Taylor Swift concert organizer apologizes after Rio fan death
Jhenaidah Swechchhasebak League leader shot dead
Bangladesh-India FS-level talks in New Delhi on Friday
Man City face Liverpool summit meeting as Everton fight for survival
Israel, Hamas to start first truce in Gaza war
A delegation of nine political parties calls on PM
BNP leader who fled home to avoid arrest found dead in Bogura
Thousands led by Cuba's president march in Havana in solidarity with Palestinian people
China reports no unusual pathogens in respiratory illness surge: WHO
310 vandalism, 376 arson reported during blockade, hartal since Oct 29
Most Read News
Two covered vans set on fire in Gazipur pouring petrol
Seven vehicles set ablaze during two-day blockade
Power of volunteerism
Attack on CJ's house: 3 BNP leaders get bail till Jan 24
310 vandalism, 376 arson reported during blockade, hartal since Oct 29
No Gaza hostage release will start before Friday, says Israel
AL candidates in 72 seats finalised, some MPs dropped
BARI starts trials for late blight resistance 3R gene potato
Consequences won't be good if anyone tries to foil polls: PM
3 killed after bus hits leguna in Demra
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft