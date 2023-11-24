14 leaders of 9 parties call on Sheikh Hasina

Fourteen top leaders of 9 political parties met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with a view to participating in the upcoming 12th general election.The Prime Minister's Press Wing on Tuesday said, the delegation of 14 members met Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban on Thursday evening.At this time, the delegation discussed the overall issues of the national elections with the Prime Minister.The political parties are Bangladesh Islamic Front, Bangladesh Khilafat Andolan, Islami Oikyajot, Bangladesh Muslim League, Islamic Front Bangladesh, Bangladesh Supreme Party, Bangladesh Islami Oikyajot, Ashekane Auliya Oikya Parishad and Jamiate Ulamae Islam Bangladesh.The press wing said the 9-party leaders thanked Sheikh Hasina for the various steps taken to conduct a free, fair and acceptable election. They also praised the comprehensive development of Bangladesh under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter.Later, the delegation presented a calligraphy to Awami League President Sheikh Hasina.