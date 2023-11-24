Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 November, 2023, 11:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

14 leaders of 9 parties call on Sheikh Hasina

Published : Friday, 24 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Staff Correspondent


Fourteen top leaders of 9 political parties met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with a view to participating in the upcoming 12th general election.

The Prime Minister's Press Wing on Tuesday said, the delegation of 14 members met Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban on Thursday evening.
At this time, the delegation discussed the overall issues of the national elections with the Prime Minister.

The political parties are Bangladesh Islamic Front, Bangladesh Khilafat Andolan, Islami Oikyajot, Bangladesh Muslim League, Islamic Front Bangladesh, Bangladesh Supreme Party, Bangladesh Islami Oikyajot, Ashekane Auliya Oikya Parishad and Jamiate Ulamae Islam Bangladesh.

The press wing said the 9-party leaders thanked Sheikh Hasina for the various steps taken to conduct a free, fair and acceptable election. They also praised the comprehensive development of Bangladesh under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter.

Later, the delegation presented a calligraphy to Awami League President Sheikh Hasina.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BNP, allies call 7th 48-hr blockade from Sunday
BNP called blockades ignored across country  
Six judges can hold hearing on review petition: SC
Sakib meets Quader for AL ticket
Israel, Hamas truce and hostage release delayed by at least a day
IRI, NDI to deploy joint team to observe polls violence in BD
14 leaders of 9 parties call on Sheikh Hasina
Popular candidates given priority in selection process: Quader


Latest News
Taylor Swift concert organizer apologizes after Rio fan death
Jhenaidah Swechchhasebak League leader shot dead
Bangladesh-India FS-level talks in New Delhi on Friday
Man City face Liverpool summit meeting as Everton fight for survival
Israel, Hamas to start first truce in Gaza war
A delegation of nine political parties calls on PM
BNP leader who fled home to avoid arrest found dead in Bogura
Thousands led by Cuba's president march in Havana in solidarity with Palestinian people
China reports no unusual pathogens in respiratory illness surge: WHO
310 vandalism, 376 arson reported during blockade, hartal since Oct 29
Most Read News
Two covered vans set on fire in Gazipur pouring petrol
Seven vehicles set ablaze during two-day blockade
Power of volunteerism
Attack on CJ's house: 3 BNP leaders get bail till Jan 24
310 vandalism, 376 arson reported during blockade, hartal since Oct 29
No Gaza hostage release will start before Friday, says Israel
AL candidates in 72 seats finalised, some MPs dropped
BARI starts trials for late blight resistance 3R gene potato
Consequences won't be good if anyone tries to foil polls: PM
3 killed after bus hits leguna in Demra
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft