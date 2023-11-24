Popular candidates given priority in selection process: Quader

The Awami League (AL) on Thursday finalised the nomination of candidates for 72 seats in Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions excluding some sitting MPs in the Parliamentary Nomination Board meeting held with AL President Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at the party's Dhaka district office at Tejgaon in Dhaka.Though the meeting discussed about the candidates of three divisions - Rajshahi, Rangpur and Khulna divisions - it couldn't finalise the candidates of Khulna division on Thursday.The AL Parliamentary Nomination Board will sit again on Friday to discuss about the candidates of Khulna, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Barishal divisions while the decision on Chattogram and Sylhet divisions will be finalized on Saturday.After completion of scrutiny and finalizing candidates from all eight divisions across the country, the final candidate lists for all 300 seats will be disclosed on Saturday evening, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said while briefing media after Thursday's meeting adjourned at 2:00pm.Thursday's meeting was started at 10:00am with the inaugural speech of AL President Sheikh Hasina.Among others, parliamentary board members - AL GS Obaidul Quader, advisory council members Amir Hossain Amu, Tofail Ahmed, Rashidul Alam, and Ramesh Chandra Sen, presidium members Mosharraf Hossain, Kazi Zafar Ullah and Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim and Joint General Secretary Dipu Moni and executive committee member Abul Hasnat Abdullah were present in the meeting.Though the candidates from all 72 seats in Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions - 33 seats in Rangpur and 39 in Rajshahi - have been finalised in the meeting, names of the candidates were kept confidential. Names of all 300 candidates will be declared together, Obaidul Quader told reporters.However, giving indication of changes of candidates in some seats, Quader said, "Candidates have been finalised for 33 seats in Rangpur and 39 in Rajshahi. We will not release the results until the nominations are finalised in all seats.But, candidates in some seats have been changed. We will officially announce our nomination altogether. The meeting has been adjourned till 10:00am on Friday."The AL General Secretary said further meetings of the nomination board will be held on Friday and Saturday with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair."I am not aware of any non-political factors influencing our nomination board's decisions. I cannot confirm at this moment how many current members of Parliament are not seeking re-election.Candidates accepted by the people have been given priority in the selection process. The names of the candidates for 300 seats will be officially announced on Saturday (November 25)," he added.Obaidul Quader said, "November 30 is the last day to submit nominations. The names will be announced before that day."In response to a query about forming any alliance with other parties, Quader said, "Alliances can be formed in various ways. It is difficult to say who will form an alliance with whom, and what the end result will be.There is still time left for elections. Many can join the election. Many, who we did not think would take part in polls, might take part in the election."Quader commented on the festive atmosphere surrounding the elections nationwide, adding, "The coalition dynamics will be different. It is challenging to predict alliances and their limits.The coalition might form before the elections, but there is still time. Lists may also be finalized. It's a possibility - neither you nor I can predict who will ally with whom."When asked about Awami League's stance on 'rebels' who defy party decisions, Quader replied, "First, we will identify the rebels, and then we will decide on a course of action."Party sources revealed that previous parliamentary election nomination board meetings were held at the Dhanmondi office of the party President and Ganabhaban, the official residence of the Prime Minister.Due to the Prime Minister refraining from engaging in political activities at Ganabhaban ahead of the polls, the nomination board meeting was conducted at the Tejgaon office of Dhaka district AL.Awami League started selling party nomination forms on November 19. A total of 3,362 Awami League nomination forms were sold for the 12th national parliamentary election, generating an income of Tk 16.81 crore for the party.Earlier on November 15, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal announced the schedule of the 12th national elections.The political parties will be able to submit nominations for candidacies till November 30 as per the schedule.The Election Commission will scrutinise the nomination submissions from December 1 to 4. Appeals against the nominations can be submitted from December 5 and 6 and nominations need to be withdrawn by December 17.Candidates will get symbols within December 18 and the election campaign will officially kick off on the same day. The campaign duration will end at 8:00am on January 7.