EC can postpone polls if 'one party' wants to join it: EC Anisur

Without mentioning the name of any political party, Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman said on Thursday, "Election Commission can postpone the election schedule of the 12th general election if 'one party' wants to participate in the polls."Speaking with journalists after a meeting with Sylhet and Sunamganj district officials about the national polls in Sylhet District Administration conference hall he said, "We have the scope to defer the schedule as we have sufficient time. If they decide to participate, we will consider. But we have not gotten any request from anyone."Answer to a question, if the EC plans to bring all registered political parties to the election, he said, "National polls in the past were never participated by hundred per cent of registered political parties. If a majority of the parties join the polls, there will be an election atmosphere.""Till today, we have not seen any disruptions to the election atmosphere. Though there is a political movement centring the polls and scattered incidents are taking place, the situation is not yet threatening the polls," Anisur added.He said, "The election will not wait for anyone. As per the constitution, we are bound to arrange polls within a given timeframe. Otherwise, it will create a constitutional vacuum."