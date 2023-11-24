Haas discussed anti-govt rally plans in BD: Russia

Russia accused US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas of aiding the opposition to hold anti-government rallies in the country."At the end of October, US Ambassador Haas met with a member of the local opposition to discuss plans for organizing anti-government rallies," said Russian Foreign Ministry Spokes-person Maria Zakharova in a Moscow briefing."Such actions amount to gross interference in internal affairs," she stated.Before the BNP's October 28 rally, Peter Haas had met Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.After the meeting, the Minister claimed the envoy had asked if roads to Dhaka would be closed during the rally, but the US Embassy rejected this.Earlier, Russia and China warned against any US interference in Bangladesh's political process.Bangladesh's general election is scheduled for January 7, with major opposition BNP calling for a boycott. However, Peter Haas was apparently engaging parties to hold dialogues.He also handed over a letter from US Assistant Secretary Donald Lu asking them to hold dialogue.